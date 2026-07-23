‘The India I wanted to see’: Protesters at Jantar Mantar distribute surplus food to hospital bystanders

Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, supporters from around the world are reportedly sending food to students gathered at Jantar Mantar. Several videos show delivery workers from online food platforms arriving at the protest site with orders placed by anonymous donors. As thousands of food packets poured in, students were also seen distributing surplus meals to people in need outside a nearby hospital.
In a video shared by content creator Vinay Sharma, protesters were seen distributing surplus food packets to patients and their family members waiting outside a nearby hospital. Sharing the video, Sharma wrote, “As the protest continued, a number of untouched food packets remained. Instead of letting those meals go to waste, volunteers made a compassionate decision—they took the extra food to a nearby hospital.”
“There, the meals were distributed to patients’ attendants, families waiting outside wards, and others who had been spending long hours caring for their loved ones. Many had not eaten properly all day, choosing to stay beside hospital beds instead of leaving in search of food,” the caption added.
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Another video shows protestors cleaning the streets near Jantar Mantar after the protest paused. The clip featured several men and women collecting littered bottles, wrappers, and other waste material in trash bags. A woman was also seen with brooms.
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The videos quickly gained momentum, with a sea of praise flooding the comment section. “The India I always wanted to see. We have so much beauty in unity I see the hate propaganda failing here somehow. We THE PEOPLE for OUR OWN PEOPLE,” a user wrote.
“It is the rainy season; please send umbrellas and raincoats to the students participating in the CJP protest,” another user commented. “I hope that this intention always remains in every Indian citizen,” a third user reacted.