‘The India I wanted to see’: Protesters at Jantar Mantar distribute surplus food to hospital bystanders

Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, supporters from around the world are reportedly sending food to students gathered at Jantar Mantar. Several videos show delivery workers from online food platforms arriving at the protest site with orders placed by anonymous donors. As thousands of food packets poured in, students were also seen distributing surplus meals to people in need outside a nearby hospital.

In a video shared by content creator Vinay Sharma, protesters were seen distributing surplus food packets to patients and their family members waiting outside a nearby hospital. Sharing the video, Sharma wrote, “As the protest continued, a number of untouched food packets remained. Instead of letting those meals go to waste, volunteers made a compassionate decision—they took the extra food to a nearby hospital.”