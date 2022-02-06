scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Watch: CISF personnel saves man who fell on Delhi Metro track

The commuter, later identified as Shailender Mehata, seemed busy on his mobile phone and fell onto the tracks from the platform, as seen in the video.

February 6, 2022 3:33:51 pm
February 6, 2022 3:33:51 pm
CISF rescues man, Delhi metro, man falls on metro track, man saved after falling on metro, Shahdara Metro Station, indian expressThe swift action of the security force personnel saved the man's life

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel averted a tragedy by rescuing a passenger who fell on the tracks inside the Shahdara Metro Station in Delhi.

In a clip shared by CISF on its Twitter handle, the commuter, later identified as Shailender Mehata, seemed busy on his mobile phone and fell onto the tracks from the platform. A CISF personnel standing on the opposite platform hurried towards the spot and helped Mehata climb up. The swift action of the security force personnel saved the man’s life.

Watch the video:

The security agency shared the 40-second video of the rescue on February 5. “A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out,” it tweeted.

Netizens lauded the CISF personnel’s prompt action and some users pointed out the man’s carelessness in using his phone. The short clip has been viewed more than 15,000 times so far.

“Appreciate the timely help. I think the person was using mobile and walking. Kindly do not do such things when one is walking near railway tracks,” commented a user.

“Well done. Thank you. Our forces are always alert to help common citizens. Commendable job,” commented another user.

Last year, several Railway staff similarly rescued passengers being hit by trains after falling on railway tracks. One such incident was reported from the Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra. Before that, a constable of the CISF won praise online for performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure on a man who collapsed in one of the Metro stations in Delhi.

