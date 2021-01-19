scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Watch: Man collapse at Delhi Metro station, CSIF officer saves him by performing CPR

The video of the incident came to light when the official Twitter handle of CISF shared it on the platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 5:26:11 pm
CISF personnel, CPR, CISF personnel man collapsed, Delhi Metro station, Man collapse at Dabri More Metro Station, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared on the internet, the video has been video over 2 million times.

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is winning praise online after a video of him performing a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure on a man who collapsed at the Delhi metro station got widely shared on social media.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of CISF, Janakpuri resident Satyanarannamed can be seen shivering and collapsing on the ground. The video then shows the CISF man, stationed at the spot, rushing to help him and performing a CPR procedure to revive Satyanaran.

According to the post, the incident happened at the Dabri More Metro Station.

“CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri @ Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life,” read the caption of the post.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video, is praising the officer for his timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video also prompted a discussion on the importance of CPR training and how it should be a part of the first aid training program in schools across the globe.

