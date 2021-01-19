Watch: Man collapse at Delhi Metro station, CSIF officer saves him by performing CPR

Since being shared on the internet, the video has been video over 2 million times.

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is winning praise online after a video of him performing a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure on a man who collapsed at the Delhi metro station got widely shared on social media.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of CISF, Janakpuri resident Satyanarannamed can be seen shivering and collapsing on the ground. The video then shows the CISF man, stationed at the spot, rushing to help him and performing a CPR procedure to revive Satyanaran.

According to the post, the incident happened at the Dabri More Metro Station.

“CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri @ Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life,” read the caption of the post.

Take a look here:

#CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri @ Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/iqlMyeSIhd — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 18, 2021

Many who came across the video, is praising the officer for his timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Salute to my brothers in Uniform… 👍👍👍💐💐💐 — Sachin Kachure (सचिन कचुरे) (@sachinkachure) January 18, 2021

So touched to see this — smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) January 19, 2021

We always feel proud to our armed forces in every field when ever the get chance to serve for nation the proof the best . Bharat Mata ki jai . 🙏🙏🙇🏽♂️🙇🏽♂️ — Mohit singh (@Mohitsi78658263) January 19, 2021

Thanks and Salute for your passion to save lives.. 👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Rahul 🇮🇳 जय श्री राम 🕉️ (@rahul12july) January 18, 2021

This is really amazing. Thanks to the CISF personnel in bringing his life skills to use at the right moment! Keep it up. — Arijit Ghosh (@ArijitG19574478) January 18, 2021

I salute the CISF team members for saving the precious life. — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) January 18, 2021

Proud of you CISF, you are our real heroes. — Mamta Dutta (@mamta_duttainc) January 19, 2021

Big salute to CISF soldiers…. *To people – Who misbehave with them and get irritated by inspection and security procedure of CISF… Those people must see this. Even after hours long duty they are as alert as starting of duty!!! — Gopal Trivedi (@goppps) January 18, 2021

True. Very important

Such life skills should be made mandatory as part of wholesome education @EduMinOfIndia — Devil Bakshi 😈 (@devil_bakshi) January 19, 2021

I beg to our Indian & state government to make aware of these medical emergencies in schools & colleges & public places — David Krishna (@crazyyjohns) January 18, 2021

The video also prompted a discussion on the importance of CPR training and how it should be a part of the first aid training program in schools across the globe.

Since being shared on the internet, the video has been video over 2 million times.