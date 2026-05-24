‘Don’t panic’: Author shares how CISF at Bengaluru airport recovered lost phone in 15 minutes

An Indian author recently praised the efforts of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Bengaluru airport on social media. In a now-viral X post, Bhaavna Arora shared how officials helped recover her lost phone in a matter of minutes.
Arora recounted feeling anxious after misplacing her mobile phone at the airport. She explained that she immediately sought help from CISF personnel stationed there, and the issue was resolved swiftly.
“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes, I had my phone back in my pocket. God Bless these people. This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don’t Panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they’ll do the needful,” Arora wrote on X.
The Airport Sector unit of the CISF later responded to her message on X, expressing gratitude for her appreciation of the force’s work.
“Dear Bhaavna Arora, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgement motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity,” the official account replied.
See here:
Dear Bhaavna Arora,
Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity.
— APS – CISF (@CISFAirport) May 23, 2026
The post has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “My friend had left a bag with jewelry at security check and was about to step into the aircraft and remembered. Rushed back and got it intact,” a user wrote.
“My daughter forgot her laptop at the security check at the Delhi domestic terminal. She realised it before boarding but couldn’t go back. Within 24 hours my parents had collected her laptop from the airport. Very streamlined and efficient system. She approached CISF,” another user shared.
“Most of them are very well behaved, but today found one grumpy lady CISF officer just few minutes back; it seemed she was irritated to do night duty, needed serious professional training,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: The content is shared for informational and general interest purposes, and the experiences detailed should not be taken as an official guarantee of service timelines or a substitute for standard airline and airport lost-and-found protocols.