‘Don’t panic’: Author shares how CISF at Bengaluru airport recovered lost phone in 15 minutes

The Airport Sector unit of the CISF later responded to her message on X

An Indian author recently praised the efforts of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Bengaluru airport on social media. In a now-viral X post, Bhaavna Arora shared how officials helped recover her lost phone in a matter of minutes.

Arora recounted feeling anxious after misplacing her mobile phone at the airport. She explained that she immediately sought help from CISF personnel stationed there, and the issue was resolved swiftly.

“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes, I had my phone back in my pocket. God Bless these people. This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don’t Panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they’ll do the needful,” Arora wrote on X.