‘Yikes’: Netizens not thrilled as Karnataka dairy brand launches Chyawanprash ice-cream flavour

Photos of the Chyawanprash ice-cream is going viral on the social media. (Dairy Day/ Instagram) Photos of the Chyawanprash ice-cream is going viral on the social media. (Dairy Day/ Instagram)

A Karnataka-based popular dairy brand has got everyone talking online after launching two new ice-cream flavours, however, not for the reasons they would like. Keeping in mind the health quotient in food products, Dairy Day has launched two new range of ice-cream flavours — Haldi and Chyawanprash — to help boost immunity. Photos of the latter have taken social media by storm.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, conversations have shifted to a healthier lifestyle, mostly about consuming healthy food. As more brands are launching products keeping immunity in mind, the two new ice-cream flavours, which also have the goodness of amla, honey and dates, haven’t really whetted people’s appetite, at least not on social media .

Significantly, the dairy products have no additional flavour or colour.

When the photo of the newly launched products started doing rounds across social media sites, some said even the thought of the flavour “leaves a bad taste in the mouth”, while others wondered if anyone would actually buy it.

I thought Vegetable Biryani was the worst coming together of two worlds. Today I got to know of an ice cream brand coming up with Chyawanprash flavour! pic.twitter.com/VKKNl49k4D — PDG (@PratimDGupta) June 24, 2020

Can you IMAGINE someone actively wanting to eat CHYAWANPRASH FLAVORED ICE CREAM who comes up with this stuff — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020

Yikes! — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 24, 2020

What what what who wants to eat this ??? Yikessssss — RJ ginnie (@rjginnie) June 24, 2020

No, no, no! IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ICE-CREAM FLAVORED CHYAWANPRASH! https://t.co/puUaBLQz3z — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) June 24, 2020

I wouldn’t even have ice cream flavoured chyawanprash, much less the other way round. — Himon* (@OmegaFalcon19) June 24, 2020

Chyawanprash Ice cream…??? No… Not at all.. Inspired by Patanjali or cashing in on the pandemic…??? 😂😂 — Ashwini Kumar (@AshKadv) June 24, 2020

Never gonna try even out of curiosity!!! pic.twitter.com/7lsn07jiiW — Sriram Sahu 🇮🇳 (Shree) (@SriramSahu1996) June 24, 2020

Earlier, MN Jaganath, co-founder of the brand, said in a statement, “During this unprecedented time, consumers are seeking out additional measures to build and strengthen their immunity. Our focus is on keeping our customers safe and healthy with our entire range of products. With the introduction of Dairy Day PLUS, we are adding to our existing range these two products with proven immunity boosting ingredients.”

Taking to Twitter Saurabh Kasat, CFO of the company, explained the thought behind the new product, saying that ice cream can also be about health and immunity. “Fighting COVID with fun and taste!” he added.

Although the company seems hopeful, people on social media are not quite excited and most said they won’t even try it. However, for those interested, the Haldi and Chyawanprash ice-cream flavours are priced at Rs 20 for 60ml cup, and a 700ml bar is being offered at a special introductory price of Rs 199. The product will be available in various shops across south India, where the company has its retail outlets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd