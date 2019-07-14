Toggle Menu
‘For all those of you losers who call me CHOR…’: Vijay Mallya’s response to trolls after pic of him with Gayle goes viral

The Caribbean star appears to have bumped into Mallya during the Formula One qualifying session at the Silverstone Grand Prix and now his photo has got everyone talking online. With memes and sarcastic jokes, people are now taking a jibe at Mallya.

“Great to catch up with Big Boss,” Gayle wrote on Twitter sharing photo with Vijay Mallya.

A picture of Vijay Mallya with West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The Caribbean star appears to have bumped into Mallya during the Formula One qualifying session at the Silverstone Grand Prix. He tweeted a photo of the meeting, with the accompanying caption: “Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers 🥂 #RockStar 👌🏿 #F1″.

This, unsurprisingly, provided fooder to desi Twitter users who trolled Mallya, who has been declared a fugitive by a court in Mumbai. While some asked Gayle to hold tightly on to his gold pendant and wallet, others said Indian officials too would be happy to catch up with Mallya.

However, things took a hilarious turn, when Mallya got irked by all the trolling as he was being dubbed as a ‘chor’. Expanding on his witch-hunt remark, he wrote, “For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own Banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR.”

People on Twitter started trolling him further, while some shared hilarious memes to respond to his tweet.

Earlier in February, the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya claimed his group’s properties worth over Rs 13,000 crore have been attached, more than the ‘claimed’ Rs 9,000 crore that he “ran away with”.

Mallya was also met with slogans of “chor hai” as he arrived at London’s The Oval sports ground for the India and Australia’s World Cup 2019 match.

