‘For all those of you losers who call me CHOR…’: Vijay Mallya’s response to trolls after pic of him with Gayle goes viral

A picture of Vijay Mallya with West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The Caribbean star appears to have bumped into Mallya during the Formula One qualifying session at the Silverstone Grand Prix. He tweeted a photo of the meeting, with the accompanying caption: “Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers 🥂 #RockStar 👌🏿 #F1″.

Advertising

This, unsurprisingly, provided fooder to desi Twitter users who trolled Mallya, who has been declared a fugitive by a court in Mumbai. While some asked Gayle to hold tightly on to his gold pendant and wallet, others said Indian officials too would be happy to catch up with Mallya.

Like u are the Universal Boss, he is our National chor, who has become Universal now. — Bakwas Bhai (@venkathrao) July 14, 2019

Indian Intelligence Officials would love yo say the same thing 😂 — Ariya Das (@AriyaDas) July 13, 2019

Please courier him to india. Your will get a million dollar atleast reward. — Sampathkumar (@sampath_topc) July 13, 2019

Don’t share your account details with him and never make any transaction in front of him. And in case if he ask you emotionally for loan don’t fall prey — Issued in @henrygayle interest😂😂😂 — Hiren (@hiren_machhi) July 13, 2019

SBI/CBI wants to know your location. — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 13, 2019

Hey chris plz see ur jewellery again some are missing by now.. — Jony Bravo (@Marwadi_gujju) July 13, 2019

However, things took a hilarious turn, when Mallya got irked by all the trolling as he was being dubbed as a ‘chor’. Expanding on his witch-hunt remark, he wrote, “For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own Banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR.”

For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019

People on Twitter started trolling him further, while some shared hilarious memes to respond to his tweet.

It is like returning the wrapper after stealing the candy and claiming yourself innocent 😂. #mallyachor — Batman9058 (@UCNCME7) July 14, 2019

You don’t offer the money. You give the money back. You can’t offer what is not yours. pic.twitter.com/g8T9toCHRb — udayanchabukswar (@udayan10) July 14, 2019

uncle ji ye sab nahi chalta ab india mein..Apni story mein thoda emotion daalo, like main bachpan mein theke ke saamne chakhna bechta tha, gareeb baatliwala hu isliye sab peeche pade hain etc.. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 14, 2019

Bhai mere, jab chor bhaag jaaye, aur fir pakdne par saza aur jurmaana dono bharne padte hain. Abb 100% se kaam nahi chalegaa 🙂 — KBG (@red_2b) July 14, 2019

Chor chor chor… Machae shor pic.twitter.com/x7Ku3rWjvk — Dhruv Tattii (not Rathee)💩 (@dhruv_tattii) July 14, 2019

All banks right now

🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rmNE4hl4j2 — Jigar Shah (@ImJigarShah) July 13, 2019

Earlier in February, the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya claimed his group’s properties worth over Rs 13,000 crore have been attached, more than the ‘claimed’ Rs 9,000 crore that he “ran away with”.

Mallya was also met with slogans of “chor hai” as he arrived at London’s The Oval sports ground for the India and Australia’s World Cup 2019 match.