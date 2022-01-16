Video of Lucknow vendor preparing ‘chowmein golgappa’ goes viral

Indians’ love for golgappa does not need any special mention. Over the years, vendors have experimented and come up many interesting fusion variants of the popular street food. Now, taking it to a whole new level, a vendor in Lucknow claims to have come up with what he calls the ‘chowmein golgappa’.

A viral video from the eatery in Lucknow shows the weird fusion golgappa being prepared which has left food lovers appalled.

In the video, the chef adds potato, chickpeas, several masala powders and sauce. Then he surprisingly brings noodles on the top of the golgappa and goes on adding sweet sauce. Further, he adds curd and for garnishing, he adds tutti frutti and coriander leaves. As a final addition, he also keeps a chutney beside the ‘chowmein golgappa‘.

The clip shared by RJ Rohan was captioned, “Hello Friends Ulti karlo. Tag your golgappa friend.” Many social media users said that they were left “disgusted” by the recipe.

