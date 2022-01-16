scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Must Read

Video of Lucknow vendor preparing ‘chowmein golgappa’ goes viral

Many social media users said that they were left 'disgusted' by the recipe. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 16, 2022 9:13:18 pm
Chowmein golgappa, golgappa, bizzare food, golgappa recipe, weird food, viral food video, indian expressA viral video from the eatery in Lucknow shows the weird fusion golgappa being prepared which has left food lovers appalled. 

Indians’ love for golgappa does not need any special mention. Over the years, vendors have experimented and come up many interesting fusion variants of the popular street food. Now, taking it to a whole new level, a vendor in Lucknow claims to have come up with what he calls the ‘chowmein golgappa’.

A viral video from the eatery in Lucknow shows the weird fusion golgappa being prepared which has left food lovers appalled.

ALSO READ |Indore stall’s chocolate golgappe leaves netizens divided online

In the video, the chef adds potato, chickpeas, several masala powders and sauce. Then he surprisingly brings noodles on the top of the golgappa and goes on adding sweet sauce. Further, he adds curd and for garnishing, he adds tutti frutti and coriander leaves. As a final addition, he also keeps a chutney beside the ‘chowmein golgappa.

See the post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RJ Rohan (@radiokarohan)

The clip shared by RJ Rohan was captioned, “Hello Friends Ulti karlo. Tag your golgappa friend.” Many social media users said that they were left “disgusted” by the recipe.

Earlier, a vendor in Gujarat had sparked a debate online after a video of him selling fire panipuri took the internet by storm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement