Friday, March 12, 2021
‘Chloe found chole’: Australian journalist tries the Indian dish and fans can’t keep calm

Australian sports journalist, Chloe-Amanda Bailey, who has expressed her love for India time and again, tried a dish often associated with her name. Soon, Chloe and chole started to dominate trends in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 12, 2021 1:53:16 pm
Chloe-Amanda Bailey, Chloe chole bhature tweet, australian journalist indian love, Chloe Amanda Bailey funny tweets, cricket news, sports news, indian expressIndian Twitterati were ecstatic that the Australian journalist finally tried the famous Indian dish.

Apart from the epic win at the Gabba during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, if there is one Aussie who has etched a special place among the hearts of desi cricket fans after the India-Australia cricket series, it’s Chloe-Amanda Bailey. She has expressed her love for India and the Men in Blue numerous times and promised to “visit India” and “have chole bhature”. Well, she has accomplished one of the things on her list, and fans can’t have enough of it.

Her genuine love for all things Indian — be it learning Hindi or watching Bollywood movies — without appropriating culture, has won over thousands of desi fans on the micro-blogging site. Now, as promised she tried Chole Bhature and had a sassy way to make the announcement.

Sharing a photo of herself posing with the famous Indian dish, the 33-year-old journalist from Sydney wrote: “Iconic (if you know, you know)”.

Ever since, Bailey started to interact with Indian followers candidly and found a way to connect with them using relatable content, mostly desi memes, many have said they often misread her name as ‘chole’. Seeing the humour behind it all, the journalist had promised to give it a try but also jokingly lamented, saying: “RIP to my waistline”.

The Australian sports journalist had struck a chord with Indian cricket fans, thanks to her hilarious tweets throughout India’s tour of Australia. Her rooting for the Indian side along with desi fans, against her own country, won many hearts online. And it did not end with that tour, she keep cheering for India during recent Test against England as well. Her getting into a banter with former England captain Kevin Pietersen in Hindi, made her an instant hit.

As her fans were so head over heels that by the end of the series, she even earned a unusual title — ‘bhabhi’. Her popularity among the Indians, especially on Twitter, went to a whole new level when ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law) started trending in India.

This time, too, it was no different as Chole and Chloe started to trend on the micro-blogging site, and people came up with hilarious responses to react to her food experience.

