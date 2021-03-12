‘Chloe found chole’: Australian journalist tries the Indian dish and fans can’t keep calm

Indian Twitterati were ecstatic that the Australian journalist finally tried the famous Indian dish.

Apart from the epic win at the Gabba during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, if there is one Aussie who has etched a special place among the hearts of desi cricket fans after the India-Australia cricket series, it’s Chloe-Amanda Bailey. She has expressed her love for India and the Men in Blue numerous times and promised to “visit India” and “have chole bhature”. Well, she has accomplished one of the things on her list, and fans can’t have enough of it.

Her genuine love for all things Indian — be it learning Hindi or watching Bollywood movies — without appropriating culture, has won over thousands of desi fans on the micro-blogging site. Now, as promised she tried Chole Bhature and had a sassy way to make the announcement.

Sharing a photo of herself posing with the famous Indian dish, the 33-year-old journalist from Sydney wrote: “Iconic (if you know, you know)”.

Ever since, Bailey started to interact with Indian followers candidly and found a way to connect with them using relatable content, mostly desi memes, many have said they often misread her name as ‘chole’. Seeing the humour behind it all, the journalist had promised to give it a try but also jokingly lamented, saying: “RIP to my waistline”.

RIP to my waistline — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 12, 2021

The Australian sports journalist had struck a chord with Indian cricket fans, thanks to her hilarious tweets throughout India’s tour of Australia. Her rooting for the Indian side along with desi fans, against her own country, won many hearts online. And it did not end with that tour, she keep cheering for India during recent Test against England as well. Her getting into a banter with former England captain Kevin Pietersen in Hindi, made her an instant hit.

As her fans were so head over heels that by the end of the series, she even earned a unusual title — ‘bhabhi’. Her popularity among the Indians, especially on Twitter, went to a whole new level when ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law) started trending in India.

This time, too, it was no different as Chole and Chloe started to trend on the micro-blogging site, and people came up with hilarious responses to react to her food experience.

For a moment I thought that’s Chole, Amanda and a bottle of Baileys mineral water. https://t.co/DjaC9dwmbJ — Kunal Bilakhia (@KunalBilakhia) March 12, 2021

Desi Chole with videshi Chole😁 https://t.co/hxq2sCc9NC — AP (@power_napper) March 12, 2021

Finally. Indian Twitter will be satisfied now. https://t.co/JNb0uA5zXl — Piyush (@agentpyshgoa) March 12, 2021

Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait 😂 — Sj_rekinap (@DRealBelsnickel) March 12, 2021

” You got chole in your name but still looking for it you need some bhature and you’re done ” I still remember that😂 — ZALUCK (@zalak_vankar) March 12, 2021

We have seen many dual role performance in cinemas. But this is picture perfect. Double Chloe&baturey — C R SHANKAR (@CRSHANKAR3) March 12, 2021

If you look very closely.. pic.twitter.com/1Xw7mt2w6o — Subu (@DinkinFlicka_FC) March 12, 2021