Watch: Chiranjeevi’s 1985 rip-off of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is the most entertaining thing on the internet today

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Decades ago, he established himself as an actor by dancing like legendary American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson. Now 37 years since its release, one of Chiranjeevi’s songs is going viral due to its clear resemblance to a Michael Jackson hit.

A video of Golimaar, a song from the 1985 Telugu language film Donga, is raking up views on Twitter as the netizens notice how its beats and campy horror aesthetic is a replication of Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit song Thriller. Even Chiranjeevi’s red outfit matches Jackson’s attire.

A one-minute clip of the Telugu song was posted on Twitter by a popular account Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) Monday. The video soon gathered 1.4 million views and over 23,000 likes.

Let us not forget the Indian version of Michael Jackson’s THRILLER! pic.twitter.com/4SJjjEBKEs — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) October 17, 2022

I’m screaming! But several moves were fire 😩🤣 pic.twitter.com/aKoQwhRQCV — Ki Lenice (@Ki_Lenice) October 18, 2022

She’s not actually acting there. She’s just realizing what kind of a production she signed up for. — Steve (@evenstev3n) October 18, 2022

No. Just no. I still laugh every time I see that dance, remembering all the hours I spent learning it and mastering it. I can still do it today😂🤣 — 🌊🌊𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊 𝕱𝕷 𝕲𝖎𝖗𝖑🌊🌊 (@BlueFLGirl) October 17, 2022

This is hands down, top ten one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen and will ever see in my life. — 🎃🦇 Dr. Brad – Amateur Brain Surgeon (@b_rad_again) October 17, 2022

That’s the scariest thing I’ve seen in years and now I can’t unsee it — the renegade sol (@CharvatJeffrey) October 17, 2022

He is chiranjeevi telugu actor, he remakes films and songs. He copied Michael Jackson dance steps and got fame in 80’s and 90’s. — സഖാവ് సంతొష్ (@vskpsakhavu) October 18, 2022

Indian Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/sbQhfBbyxt — Trevor O’ Sullivan (@elvisrockysly) October 17, 2022

I think nothing beats the superman- spider woman Indian crossover 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FV8aWWD4zZ — MarioP (@marioanpat) October 17, 2022

This Telugu version of Thriller inspired mixed reactions amongst netizens. Many people said they were entertained by the video, while others expressed feigned horror at the plagiarised song.

Appreciating the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is hands down, top ten one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen and will ever see in my life.” While another person wrote, “That’s the scariest thing I’ve seen in years and now I can’t unsee it”.

In 2019, a video that showed a little boy standing in front of the television and trying to match Michael Jackson’s dance steps in Thriller went viral. In the video, the kid also has a red leather jacket on, similar to the one Jackson was wearing in the video.