Chirag Shetty celebrates India’s Thomas Cup bronze with viral ‘Kavkaz’ reel trend: ‘Had to do something quirky’

Fresh off India’s bronze-medal finish at the 2026 Thomas Cup, badminton player Chirag Shetty marked the occasion with a fun spin on one of social media’s biggest trends.

The shuttler posted an Instagram reel recreating the viral ‘Kavkaz’ trend, bringing some humour and celebration after India’s impressive campaign. The clip begins with Shetty standing alone before the rest of his teammates suddenly join in as the beat drops, breaking into energetic dance moves.

Sharing the reel, Shetty wrote, “Had to do something quirky to celebrate our bronze! P.S The rest were too uptight to join us.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chirag Shetty (@chiragshetty)

The reel soon gained traction online, with fans loving the mix of celebration and humour. Many applauded Shetty for showing a lighter side, proving that athletes are sharing more of their personalities with fans even after intense competitions.

One user wrote, “The cool guys are here.” Another said, “Can we take a moment appreciate his acting.”

Others also praised the team’s achievement. “People with empty hands complaining about bronze… embarrassing,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “You guys must be celebrated all day every day for choosing a sport other than cricket more power to you!!!”

One fan also looked ahead to future success, commenting, “Congratulations…It’s really good…but next time we want to see different color. Gear up and best wishes.”

Story continues below this ad

India enjoyed a strong run at this year’s Thomas Cup, powered by consistent performances from the experienced doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty. Players like H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Ayush Shetty also delivered at key moments to help the team secure a podium finish.

Disclaimer: This lighthearted look at India’s bronze-medal win and the team’s viral celebration is for informational and entertainment purposes only.