Man asks singer Chinmayi Sripaada for nudes, her ‘savage’ reply is going viral

Chinmayi Sripaada is not known not just for her soulful voice, but her wit and sarcasm as well. And when a man messaged her asking for nude pictures, the singer had an epic response.

There’s no shortage of men asking women for nude pictures on social media, even if they are stars. But while most women would have chosen to ignore or block the man, Sripaada had the best reply possible. In her response, Sripaada sent her favourite nude shades of lipstick.

“In the meanwhile.. for some entertainment,” Sripaada tweeted.

In the meanwhile.. for some entertainment pic.twitter.com/JwarkEaKDz — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 20, 2019

She shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter and many people praised her response. People on Twitter used memes and GIFs to praise Sripaada for shutting the man down and called her response “savage”.

The singer, who raised her voice during the #MeToo movement last year, had accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. She later said she had lost a lot of work due to the allegations and was isolated.