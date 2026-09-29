Why Chinese trader thinks Indian clients are ‘hard’ to work with

A Chinese electronics trader has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that working with Indian clients can be difficult. Jay Chen, who describes himself as working in global sourcing and electronic components, shared a video on Instagram in which he discussed his experience dealing with Indian clients.
“Why is it very hard to work with Indian clients? Many people think Indian clients don’t have high quality. I think there are two answers,” Chen said.
According to Chen, Indian clients are often price-conscious. “The first is maybe most Indian clients will say, ‘Uh, just give me a sample and your price is too high,’” he claimed.
“The second is that maybe there are so many Indian clients who are scammers,” he added.
However, Chen also acknowledged that his first overseas customer was from India. “But I think it’s maybe cause my first client was from India, and I appreciate it. He gave me an order, and this is my overseas sale beginning,” he said.
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Chen’s generalisation prompted strong reactions, with several users disagreeing with his claims.
“It makes me feel so weird knowing that chinese people say the same for india while scamming the world, and then Indian people doing the same with others, but you should understand that both these markets compete to provide the cheapest prices to the world and the world has a perception of getting everything cheap from us,” a user wrote.
“Since India is already a price-sensitive market, Indian customers are very careful about what they spend. However, the size of the market is enormous. So, even though there are many challenges involved in entering the Indian market, once you establish yourself and gain customer trust, you can potentially receive very large order volumes,” another user argued.
“Indian clients are harder because they are smarter,” a third user reacted.