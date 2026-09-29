Why Chinese trader thinks Indian clients are ‘hard’ to work with

Chen also acknowledged that his first overseas customer was from India (Photo: @cccallmejay/Instagram)

A Chinese electronics trader has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that working with Indian clients can be difficult. Jay Chen, who describes himself as working in global sourcing and electronic components, shared a video on Instagram in which he discussed his experience dealing with Indian clients.

“Why is it very hard to work with Indian clients? Many people think Indian clients don’t have high quality. I think there are two answers,” Chen said.

According to Chen, Indian clients are often price-conscious. “The first is maybe most Indian clients will say, ‘Uh, just give me a sample and your price is too high,’” he claimed.