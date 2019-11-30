Chilean police attempt to drive their motorcycle over protester, video goes viral

The video shows a police officer trying to dislodge a demonstrator with his bike. The video shows a police officer trying to dislodge a demonstrator with his bike.

A video of police officers deliberately riding a motorcycle over protesters in Chile is making rounds on the internet. As per Daily Mail report, a student protester was standing in the middle of a street in the coastal resort city of Vina del Mar when a police officer deliberately ran his bike over him.

Watch the horrifying video here:

Si esto es lo que hace la policía de Chile en público imaginad lo que harán en la privacidad de un calabozo. Continúan las detenciones arbitrarias, los asesinatos y las desapariciones. pic.twitter.com/uqq32AtGub — PabloMM (@pablom_m) November 26, 2019

The video, which was taken on November 14, shows a police officer trying to dislodge a demonstrator with his bike after he reportedly tried to attack the police officer.

The student managed to run towards a sidewalk but slipped and fell. Another police officer then came and attempted to run his motorcycle across the protester’s stomach before a female protester stopped him. The student, who was pulled off the ground, walked away with no visible injuries.

People of Chile have taken to the streets since October 14, protesting against the government’s failure to curb persisting inequalities and harsh working conditions.

What was earlier a peaceful protest against cuts on social service programs and economic instability, has now turned into violent riots. President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency and deployed police forces after demonstrators destroyed and looted public properties.

