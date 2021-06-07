‘Apni padhai ki balidaan hum denge’: Children’s quirky take on Covid battle leaves netizens in splits

The cheeky video by the two little boys left netizens laughing out loud.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing for more than a year, the formal education of children has been affected across the world. Several examinations have been cancelled in India due to the insidious second wave. There are no signs of physical classes resuming in the near future.

Now, two children are going viral as they have joined the ‘fight against Covid’, but it’s their unusual take that has netizens laughing out loud. Reason? Well, they said they were ready to sacrifice their exam to win this fight against Covid-19!

“Agar corona se bachne ke liye apni padhai qurbaan karni pade toh Modiji hum tayyar hain (If to be safe from corona, have to sacrifice my studies, then I’m ready Modiji),” one child said. With an extra vigour, the other one quickly added, “Agar saat saal bhi school bandh karna pade toh yeh balidaan hum denge (If schools have to remain closed for seven years, we’ll sacrifice that.”

Take a look here:

Pankaj Tripathi’s “Balidaan dena hoga (sacrifice is needed)” dialogue from Sacred Games 2 was immortalised through a ton of memes and spoofs on social media since the trailer was launched in 2019. And even after all this time, the popular dialogue keeps coming back through hilarious rendition, winning the internet and this too was no different.

Netizens loved video of these two children and gave them ‘high marks’ for their acting skills. While many said their acting made a compelling case, others couldn’t stop laughing thinking how they thought of mentioning the prime minister to escape from studying.

However, these two aren’t the only one complaining about studies amid the pandemic and lockdown. Earlier this week, a girl from Jammu and Kashmir went viral for her ‘adorable complaint’ to PM Modi on burden of homework gets internet. It even got J&K L-G’s attention, who intervened to address her concerns.