Children’s Day 2022: Netizens mark day with memes, nostalgic messages

Do you remember your school days when Children’s Day used to be celebrated with much fanfare? Back then, schools organised programmes on November 14 in which children showcased their talents by dancing or singing on stage. Some lucky students even got to relish samosas and sweets on the occasion.

Children’s Day is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was quite popular among children and was fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’. Many netizens recollected the good old days and relived their childhood memories on Twitter by sharing messages and memes.

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wished their fans on Children’s Day in a unique way by sharing photos of their players with a ‘kids filter’. “Who said cricket ain’t child’s play?” they tweeted alongside photos of the squad with baby faces.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also posted photos of players who have represented them, including Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Anil Kumble, alongside pictures from their childhood.

Those who aspire today, inspire tomorrow. Children of today, icons of tomorrow. Happy Children's Day. May you never stop aspiring and inspiring.

One user shared a hilarious video from the perspective of a child who, unfortunately, got a beating from the teacher on Children’s Day.

Pov :

Teacher beat me even on children's day

While another posted some precious photographs of her childhood to wish everyone a Happy Children’s Day.

You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you.

You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you. The sweetest period of anyone's life is childhood. A very happy Children's Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun

Here are some other messages that netizens shared on the occasion:

Children’s Day is celebrated across India to raise awareness about the rights, education and welfare of kids. The Government of India officially declared November 14 as Children’s Day through a special government edict in 1957.