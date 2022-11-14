scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Children’s Day 2022: Netizens mark day with memes, nostalgic messages

Children’s Day is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru who was popular among kids and was known as ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Do you remember your school days when Children’s Day used to be celebrated with much fanfare? Back then, schools organised programmes on November 14 in which children showcased their talents by dancing or singing on stage. Some lucky students even got to relish samosas and sweets on the occasion.

Children’s Day is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was quite popular among children and was fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’. Many netizens recollected the good old days and relived their childhood memories on Twitter by sharing messages and memes.

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wished their fans on Children’s Day in a unique way by sharing photos of their players with a ‘kids filter’. “Who said cricket ain’t child’s play?” they tweeted alongside photos of the squad with baby faces.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also posted photos of players who have represented them, including Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Anil Kumble, alongside pictures from their childhood.

One user shared a hilarious video from the perspective of a child who, unfortunately, got a beating from the teacher on Children’s Day.

While another posted some precious photographs of her childhood to wish everyone a Happy Children’s Day.

Here are some other messages that netizens shared on the occasion:

Children’s Day is celebrated across India to raise awareness about the rights, education and welfare of kids. The Government of India officially declared November 14 as Children’s Day through a special government edict in 1957.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 02:19:45 pm
