‘Felt like heaven’: Children take mother who did three jobs on flight for the first time

Children shower parents with surprise and gifts after growing up and such heart-warming stories always impress netizens. Now, the story of a single mother who took care of her three children for 16 years has won hearts online. The three children took her on a flight for the first time and the woman felt like she was in heaven.

The clip shared by Official Humans of Bombay features the mother. She is seen doing the household chores, embarking on a plane journey, getting delighted by the sight of the marvellous clouds and enjoying her time with the kids.

As per the text insert in the video, she was nervous but was relieved that she had a hand to hold. “At 45, looking at the clouds. I realised I can still dream!” the text adds.

The woman told Official Humans of Bombay that since the age of eight, she has been working in the kitchen to help her mother. Her father was an alcoholic and neglected them. She got married to Muniraj and had led a happy life with the three kids.

However, Muniraj was diagnosed with brain cancer and she was shattered. “I was shattered! I had to draw on my inner strength to keep my family together. Once again, I took up domestic work. For the next year and half, I’d wake up at 4:30 am for work, take Muniraj for his treatment, do a second job and spend nights taking care of him. But no matter how hard I fought, his cancer won. And we were drowning in debt. I thought, ‘I won’t survive this!’ But I wanted to give my kids a better life,” she told Humans of Bombay.