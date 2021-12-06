‘A day in slushy water’: Children dance in mud, video goes viral

Locals took a dip in muddy, slushy water in Karnataka’s Mangaluru as they celebrated ‘Kesard Onji Dina’ with great fervour. The festival entails people having fun in muddy water and for children of the area, it was clearly a Sunday well spent.

In videos of the event that are being shared on social media, kids can be seen taking a dip in the slush and dancing as songs played full volume. The event was a crowd puller.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Children & women participated in ‘Kesard Onji Dina’ (a day in slushy water) earlier today, organized by Vijaya Yuva Sangama at Yekkur in the outskirts of Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/7wvvNAlpcU — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The video has garnered over 41,000 views since it was shared on December 5. Netizens had mixed reactions. While some found it interesting, others raised concerns over Covid pandemic.

Nice for kids to enjoy after staying inside for over a year. — Abhishek (@the_malakas) December 5, 2021

Aah.. feel like playing football ⚽️ in that! 😝 https://t.co/2Cn5pFmHsJ — Amma Pakoda (@ammapakoda) December 5, 2021

ANI tweet said that women also participated in the event. It was organized by Vijaya Yuva Sangama. The purpose of the event was to create awareness about agriculture and sports linked with it, as per the organizer.

Running, reverse running, kabaddi, volleyball and throwball competitions were also organized as part of the event.