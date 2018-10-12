Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Children are trying to pronounce ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ and even Shashi Tharoor is impressed!

Although it was meant to be about the book, the focus quickly shifted from it and the near unpronounceable word kept Twitterati hooked. Now people are having a field day to pronounce the word.

Published: October 12, 2018

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday again left people on the Internet scratching their heads with a bombastic word. While introducing his new book ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’ written on Narendra Modi, he came up with a 29-letter word this time – floccinaucinihilipilification. Yes, another gift from Tharooraurus!

Although it was meant to be about the book, the focus quickly shifted from it and the near-unpronounceable word kept Twitterati hooked. While some were busy looking up for its meaning in the dictionary, many couldn’t stop cracking jokes about it and talking about his fondness to use gigantic words.

However, taking all these to a whole new level, little kids who joined in the game in an attempt to pronounce the tongue-twister word at one ago. And you would be surprised as to how it all panned out.

It seems the word is not enough challenging for the little wonders and even Tharoor agreed that he couldn’t have done it at such an early age. Particularly, one two-year-old girl’s take on the word has blown away the mind of ‘Internet’s favourite English teacher’.

Have you tried pronouncing floccinaucinihilipilification?

