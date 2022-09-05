scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Child wants policewoman’s lathi, cries and screams for it. Watch video

A video of a child demanding a lathi from a policewoman in Mumbai has surfaced online and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

child cries for lathi, child wants policewoman's lathi, little girl wants lathi, police's interaction with child, indian expressThe clip was shared from the child's account named Kanishka Bishno.

Children capture hearts with their adorable innocent acts. Videos of their antics often lighten up the mood of internet users. One such video of a child demanding a lathi from a policewoman in Mumbai has surfaced online and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

The video shows the policewoman leaning onto a railing along a footpath and the child is seen walking past her. The child then comes back and cries out loud and the cop asks the child what is the need for the lathi. The child turns to the other side, screams and sits down, persuading the policewoman to lend the lathi.

The caption of the Instagram post reads, “Wait for it.” The clip was shared from the child’s account named Kanishka Bishno. The account includes a lot of videos and photographs featuring the child’s antics. The account bio says the social media profile is handled by the parents and the child was born on December 28, 2020.

Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than seven lakh likes and 11.9 million views. A user commented, “I was feeling low before this video.. butt noww i’m smiling…. Like mad.” Another user wrote, “Another face of indian police.”

In August this year, a video showing two little boys saluting an Army officer after being offered sweets went viral. The salute of the boys captured the hearts of netizens, including many Army officers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:24:01 pm
