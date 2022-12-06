scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

‘When you didn’t practise with costume’: Child in Ramleela gets spooked on seeing a big cat behind him

Several users were tickled by the child getting scared by the sight of the 'big cat'.

child runs away on stage, child dressed as lord runs away seeing tiger, child screams runs away seeing lion character, funny video, indian expressSince being shared on September 23, the video has garnered more than 29 million views on the Meta-owned platform.
Innocent acts of children lighten up people’s mood and often trigger laughter. Videos featuring antics of kids never fail to entertain netizens and now an old video showing a child dressed up as a mythological character getting spooked at the sight of another kid clad in a big cat’s costume has made internet users laugh out loud. It appears to be from a local Ramleela celebration.

The video which has been doing rounds on social media shows a little child standing on stage dressed up as a Hindu god. Another character dressed up as a big cat enters from behind him on the stage. The little ‘god’ turns back and runs away screaming after spotting the ‘big cat’.

The caption read, “When you didn’t practise with costume.” Several users were tickled by the child getting scared by the sight of the ‘big cat’.

The old clip shared by Instagram handle 0.bboyy was captioned, “Tha costume was quite realistic.” A user commented, “Cutest god version.” Another user wrote, “Use Costumes While Practicing.” Since being shared on September 23, the video has garnered more than 29 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

In March this year, a child left netizens in splits as he was caught on camera confidently parking his bicycle at a car parking spot. Regardless of a car waiting to park at the spot, the boy claimed the space, parked his bicycle and moved away in style

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 09:31:30 am
