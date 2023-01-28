Watch: Man from Chhindwara advertises for bride with government job, says willing to pay dowry

In India, people with good government jobs are considered highly eligible in the ‘arranged marriage market’. Now, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara took his search for a bride with a government job to a whole new level.

The young man named Vikalp Malviya, a resident of Char Pathak area in Chhindwara, recently stood in the middle of the Fountain Chowk market with a strange poster that read, “शादी के लिये सरकारी नौकरी वाली लड़की चाहिये, दहेज़ मैं दे दूंगा (A girl with a government job desired for marriage. I will give dowry.)”

Also Read | Cancer-stricken mom helps set up a billboard so that her daughter could find love

The giving, demanding, and receiving of dowry are outlawed in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. However, despite this, the man has openly offered dowry to his prospective bride.

A video of Malviya with the poster is going viral across social media. The exact motivation behind his desperate act of looking for a bride with a government job is unclear though.

Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote: “Only giving dowry will help you sir. You have to make tiffin for your wife also.” Another person said: “Very nice, but don’t make it funny by using Laughter background sound. This is a very serious issue of society.”

In July 2022, MS Jagan, a 27-year-old man from Villapuram in Madurai, went viral after he posted a matrimonial advertisement for himself in an attempt to find his “Miss Right”. His quirky matrimonial ad mentioned his star sign, profession, income, and address and also noted that he owns a piece of land. He included a photo of himself wearing a denim shirt.