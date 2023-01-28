scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Man from Chhindwara advertises for bride with government job, says willing to pay dowry

Vikalp Malviya, a resident of Char Pathak area in Chhindwara, stood with a poster in the Fountain Chowk market.

Man in MP looks for bride with government jobThe giving, demanding, and receiving of dowry are outlawed in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
Listen to this article
Watch: Man from Chhindwara advertises for bride with government job, says willing to pay dowry
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In India, people with good government jobs are considered highly eligible in the ‘arranged marriage market’. Now, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara took his search for a bride with a government job to a whole new level.

The young man named Vikalp Malviya, a resident of Char Pathak area in Chhindwara, recently stood in the middle of the Fountain Chowk market with a strange poster that read, “शादी के लिये सरकारी नौकरी वाली लड़की चाहिये, दहेज़ मैं दे दूंगा (A girl with a government job desired for marriage. I will give dowry.)”

Also Read |Cancer-stricken mom helps set up a billboard so that her daughter could find love

The giving, demanding, and receiving of dowry are outlawed in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. However, despite this, the man has openly offered dowry to his prospective bride.

A video of Malviya with the poster is going viral across social media. The exact motivation behind his desperate act of looking for a bride with a government job is unclear though.

Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote: “Only giving dowry will help you sir. You have to make tiffin for your wife also.” Another person said: “Very nice, but don’t make it funny by using Laughter background sound. This is a very serious issue of society.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

In July 2022, MS Jagan, a 27-year-old man from Villapuram in Madurai, went viral after he posted a matrimonial advertisement for himself in an attempt to find his “Miss Right”. His quirky matrimonial ad mentioned his star sign, profession, income, and address and also noted that he owns a piece of land. He included a photo of himself wearing a denim shirt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 17:18 IST
Next Story

Samsung Galaxy S23 could start at Rs 7,000 more than the S22

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close