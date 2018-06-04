Follow Us:
‘Thanks for making history’: Fans excited ahead of Sunil Chhetri’s 100th appearance for India

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri will be the cynosure of all eyes as he seeks to make his 100th international memorable by continuing his scoring spree in the Intercontinental Cup match against Kenya on Monday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2018 4:40:30 pm
sunil chhetri, sunil chhetri 100, sunil chhetri 100 caps, sunil chhetri india, india football, football news, sports news, indian express It’s a special day for the skipper, as he’s set to play a 100th game for Indian Football team when they take on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup.
Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri left people teary eyed by making an emotional appeal to fans to come out and support their team. Ahead of the India vs Kenya match in the on-going Hero Intercontinental Cup, the 33-year-old striker made an impassionate video asking fans, “Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face.” His video quickly went viral and other sports personalities including Sachin Tendular and Virat Kohli joined to ask people to support the national team.

ALSO READ | Captain Sunil Chhetri’s request to support the national football team makes Twitterati emotional

The match against Kenya is also historic as it will be the 100th time Chhetri will play for India. Chhetri’s video has already done wonders as the Mumbai stadium, where the match will be played, has been sold out. After the video, hashtag #Chhetri100 started trending and people lauded the champion for his extraordinary records. Acknowledging his contribution to Indian football, fans started sharing his achievements and highlighted how a player of such caliber went unnoticed.

As Mumbaikars promise to be there at the stadium to support and cheer the team, here’s how people on Twitter, celebrated Chhetr’s upcoming 100th game.

Chhetri is also the all-time highest goal scorer for the country and the only Indian to have scored more than 50 international goals. His first hat-trick came in his seventh appearance in a 2007 Nehru Cup match against Cambodia. He was named captain of the Indian team in 2012 by Savi Medeira for the AFC Challenge Cup qualification.

