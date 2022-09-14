Chhattisgarh forest officials reunite one-month-old elephant calf with its herd. Watch

Elephants are known for their familial ties and affection they exhibit within a herd. When it comes to newborn calves, the pachyderms are fiercely protective of them.

A one-month-old elephant calf unfortunately got separated from its herd and was found loitering alone in the fields of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh. However, with timely intervention of forest officials, the calf was reunited with its herd after a health check-up.

A video showing the rescue of the calf was shared by news agency ANI. The clip shows the calf walking in a lush green paddy field. Along with the officials, people who seem to be locals are seen getting hold of the calf unitedly.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub’s location in 15mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/KPMj9IxX9N — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

Jitendra Upadhyay, Jashpur Divisional Forest officer was quoted as saying by ANI that they received information that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd.

“We reached the cub’s location in 15 mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd,” Upadhyay said in a tweet.

“This is so good know. Kudos to everyone for helping reunited the little one with its herd,” commented a Twitter user.

Rescue videos of elephant calves often grab attention online. In August this year, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video showing an elephant calf being released into the wild. In a series of tweets, he had explained that a team of forest officials spotted the calf alone in a field and was rescued later.