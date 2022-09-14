scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Chhattisgarh forest officials reunite one-month-old elephant calf with its herd. Watch

A one-month-old elephant calf unfortunately got separated from its herd and was found loitering alone in the fields of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh.

elephant calf reunite with herd, elephant calf rescue video, elephant video, Chhattisgarh, Jashpur, indian expressThe calf was reunited with its herd after a health check-up.

Elephants are known for their familial ties and affection they exhibit within a herd. When it comes to newborn calves, the pachyderms are fiercely protective of them.

A one-month-old elephant calf unfortunately got separated from its herd and was found loitering alone in the fields of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh. However, with timely intervention of forest officials, the calf was reunited with its herd after a health check-up.

ALSO READ |Watch: Video shows mother elephant struggling to save calf from being washed away in river

A video showing the rescue of the calf was shared by news agency ANI. The clip shows the calf walking in a lush green paddy field. Along with the officials, people who seem to be locals are seen getting hold of the calf unitedly.

Watch the video here:

Jitendra Upadhyay, Jashpur Divisional Forest officer was quoted as saying by ANI that they received information that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd.

“We reached the cub’s location in 15 mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd,” Upadhyay said in a tweet.

“This is so good know. Kudos to everyone for helping reunited the little one with its herd,” commented a Twitter user.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

Rescue videos of elephant calves often grab attention online. In August this year, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video showing an elephant calf being released into the wild. In a series of tweets, he had explained that a team of forest officials spotted the calf alone in a field and was rescued later.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:32:29 am
Next Story

Delhi: Highly advanced ankle ligament surgery conducted at Safdarjung Hospital

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
No local support, may suspend Agnipath rallies: Army to Punjab

No local support, may suspend Agnipath rallies: Army to Punjab

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on HDI: Improving access to quality education
Opinion

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on HDI: Improving access to quality education

Premium
Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement