Chhattisgarh forest department reuses discarded plastic bottles to grow plants

The Chhattisgarh forest department has come up with a unique initiative to reuse waste plastic bottle for growing saplings. The initiative was started after the state imposed a ban on the use of plastic, reported news agency ANI

Chhattisgarh: Under an initiative by Divisional Forest officer Balrampur Pranay Mishra, waste plastic bottles are being used to plant & grow saplings at Ramanujganj nursery. He says “Prepared around 3000 plants. This also provides employment. We pay them on a daily basis” (07.12) pic.twitter.com/2XRkOOjo5o — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Used bottles collected by woman workers at the Ramanijganj nursery are cut open and used for preserving and growing saplings. The initiative also provides employment opportunities for women on a daily basis.

Balrampur divisional forest officer Pranay Mishra told ANI that they have already prepared around 3,000 plants using the eco-friendly method and expects the plastic containers to last for about two years.

