Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chhattisgarh forest department reuses discarded plastic bottles to grow plants

The Chhattisgarh forest department came up with an initiative to reuse plastic to grow plants and saplings after the state imposed a ban on plastic

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2019 10:32:44 am
Chhattisgarh forest department reuse plastic to grow plants and saplings, eco-friendly initiative, Chhattisgarh forest department eco friendly initiative, Trending, Indian Express news Used bottles are collected by woman workers at the Ramanijganj nursery, which is then cut and used for preserving and growing saplings. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Chhattisgarh forest department has come up with a unique initiative to reuse waste plastic bottle for growing saplings. The initiative was started after the state imposed a ban on the use of plastic, reported news agency ANI

Used bottles collected by woman workers at the Ramanijganj nursery are cut open and used for preserving and growing saplings. The initiative also provides employment opportunities for women on a daily basis.

Balrampur divisional forest officer Pranay Mishra told ANI that they have already prepared around 3,000 plants using the eco-friendly method and expects the plastic containers to last for about two years.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement