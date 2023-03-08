Chhattisgarh couple performs stunts on ‘stolen’ bike, gets caught after video goes viral

A short romantic bike ride landed a couple from Chhattisgarh in the police station after a video of their illegal bike stunt went viral.

Back in January, a video that showed a guy driving a bike with a girl sitting opposite him on the bike’s motor and embracing him went viral. In the video, neither the boy nor the girl was wearing a helmet and there was no number plate on the bike. This video caught the attention of the Chhattisgarh Police.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Old man performs crazy stunts on bike

The law enforcement agency began a search for the couple. As reported by The Times of India, the police scanned more than 200 CCTV footage to identify the couple. Soon the couple was apprehended by the police.

Subsequently, another video showing Durg superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava scolding the biker named Javed went viral. In the video, Javed can be seen saying that he did the stunt at the request of his girlfriend who wanted to make her ex-lover jealous. Pallava reprimanded Javed and said that stunts like these can result in accidents.

Pallava later told The Times of India, “The bike they were using did not have a registration plate and during the probe, it was found that the bike was stolen from a village a year back. The market price of the bike is Rs 1.50 lakh but the accused bought it for Rs 9,000 without any documents. The bike has now been seized.”