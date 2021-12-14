Chhattisgarh bride and groom fall 12 feet as crane’s rope snaps during grand entry, watch video

As time progresses people are keen on finding newer ways to make their wedding ceremonies stand out. Recently, a couple chose to descent on the stage riding on a metal globe, supported by a huge crane, only to fall off from the structure. Now, video of the moment has gone viral, breaking the internet.

In a video going viral from Chhattisgarh, the pair was seen standing on a circular platform, as backup dancers were seen performing on the stage. As the platform was lowered using a mechanical crane, the rope supporting the structure snapped and it was seen crashing to the ground.

The couple was seen tumbled to the ground from a height of about 12 feet, leading to chaos and commotion. Guests and family members were seen rushing to the stage to help them.

Watch the video here:

The incident reportedly took place over the weekend in Raipur at Hotel Sayaji during the couple’s sangeet ceremony. According to Dainik Bhaskar, luckily, the couple did not receive any grievous injuries, managing to escape with some minor scratches.

Event planners responsible for organising the ceremony and the special entrance said that although everyone was scared for 15 minutes, it didn’t mar the celebrations. “We will take care that such mistakes do not happen in future,” a spokesperson of the company told the local media.

On social media, people were glad the couple was safe, many couldn’t stop highlighting how it could have ended badly had both the wires snapped.