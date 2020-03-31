Chhattisgarh cop gives a ‘coronavirus twist’ to iconic song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’. Have you heard it?

In the video, policeman Abhinav Upadhyay can be heard singing the Coronavirus-inspired version of the popular song ‘Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai’ by Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, policeman Abhinav Upadhyay can be heard singing the Coronavirus-inspired version of the popular song ‘Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai’ by Lata Mangeshkar.

While netizens are coming up with creative ways to fight boredom amid the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19, police departments across the country are also inventing novel ways to spread awareness about the virus, which has infected more than 1200 people in India.

Recently, a cop in Chennai was seen wearing a coronavirus-inspired helmet and urging people to stay indoors. Now, a video of a policeman in Chhattisgarh singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular track ‘Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai’ from the 1972 movie ‘Shor’ while advising people to take precautions amid rising cases of coronavirus in the city has gone viral.

In the video, policeman Abhinav Upadhyay can be heard singing the soulful song albeit tweaking the lyrics to warn people about the spread of the infection.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: A policeman, Abhinav Upadhyay sings a song to spread awareness about #COVID19 in a residential area of Civil Lines in Bilaspur. A woman had tested positive for the disease in the city after returning from Saudi Arabia. There are 7 COVID-19 cases in state. pic.twitter.com/I15yNosPvj — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral clip has garnered over 50,000 views and has amassed several comments from many, including film director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Love it love it love it pic.twitter.com/z4ZquWZazK — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 31, 2020

This is why I believe that we can defeat Coronavirus. — Ashish Anand घर में है, आप भी रहिए। #stayathome (@ash09cv18) March 30, 2020

Awareness is much needed… Police is doing great job :) — Nomad nik 🍥 (@nomadnik_) March 30, 2020

Nice official action taken to solve a problem or improve a situation from #coronawarriors — Nitin Tiwari (@NitinTiwarirock) March 30, 2020

Appreciable great job we need such moments at this crucial time — Apurwa Khare (@ApurwaKhare) March 30, 2020

