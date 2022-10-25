scorecardresearch
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whip-lashed as part of Gauri-Gaura Puja. Watch video

The video clip tweeted by the CM shows a man raising Baghel’s hand and lashing him with maximum force five times on the wrist. CM Baghel terms it a ‘beautiful tradition’.

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh Baghel gets whip lashed, gauri gaura puja, Chhattisgarh CM, indian expressThe video clip shared on Twitter shows a man raising the Chief Minister's hand and lashing him with a maximum force five times on the wrist.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Tuesday shared a clip showing himself getting whipped on his right arm five times in Durg district as part of a ‘Gauri-Gaura Puja’ tradition of warding off bad omen.

The video clip shared on Twitter shows a man raising the Chief Minister’s hand and lashing him with a maximum force five times on the wrist. Clad in a kurta and pyjama, Baghel stands firm and poised surrounded by people, amid the rhythmic beats of the religious ritual.

“This beautiful tradition is celebrated for the prosperity of all,” Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI. “I believe that the occasion represents equality and that’s why this is celebrated as everyone is equal before the Almighty,” he added.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the Hindu ritual of worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvathi is performed after the Diwali puja. As per the myth, bearing blows during the Gauri-Gaura puja evades evil and ushers in prosperity. Last year also, Bhagel took part in the ritual.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 15,000 views on Twitter. While some users praised the politician for following the tradition, some others criticised it. A user commented in Hindi, “Many congratulations and best wishes sir,” Another user wrote, “What’s these kind of practices???.” A third wrote in Hindi that it is high time such violent cruel traditions are curbed, and such demonstrations in public places are disturbing to the mind.

