Sunrise prayers, hundreds of devotees: Chhath Puja celebrations light up Andaman beach

A sea of devotees, prayers by the shore, and a historic first. Corbyn’s Cove Beach in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ capital, Sri Vijaya Puram, came alive with Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday as the Union Territory marked its first-ever public holiday for the festival.

The celebrations culminated in the Usha Arghya ritual, during which devotees offered prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual was performed at 5.16 am in Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly known as Port Blair, PTI reported.

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Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma had declared Monday a public holiday, recognising the cultural and religious significance of Chhath Puja and its importance to the island’s residents.

Sharma attended the celebrations on Sunday as the chief guest. Member of Parliament Bishnu Pada Ray and Chief Secretary Gyanesh Bharti were also present.

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Extending his greetings to the people of the islands, Sharma said Chhath Puja represents gratitude towards nature and reflects India’s rich cultural heritage, family values, and spirit of social unity.

He also highlighted the unique identity of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where people belonging to different religions and cultures live together in harmony. He added that festivals such as Chhath Puja further strengthen brotherhood, unity, and social harmony among communities.

The local administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure the festival ran smoothly. Measures included arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, barricading and security at the celebration venues, the PTI reported.