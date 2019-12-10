Chhapaak trailer, Deepika Padukone’s performance earn praise, spark debates on social media

Deepika Padukone’s acting performance struck a chord with many people online. Deepika Padukone’s acting performance struck a chord with many people online.

The trailer for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was released Tuesday and it has already sparked a debate on acid attacks on social media. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and talks about her painful journey. The hard-hitting trailer, that released on Human Rights Day, sparked conversations about acid attacks and the stigma survivors face.

The film deals with the life of a woman named Malti, who is attacked with acid on the streets of New Delhi. Starring Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role, the trailer gives the audience a glimpse of the attack and its impact.

People praised the trailer and the makers of the film for taking up the important issue, and handling it with sensitivity. Many also praised Padukone, who is also producing the film, for her performance. Among those who reacted was Rangoli Chandel, the sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, who is also an acid attack survivor.

Here are the reactions to the trailer:

Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death… story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019

Wow!! Just simply awesome. Kudos to you for taking up this movie @deepikapadukone Someone with such an iconic screen presence, this film will reach out to larger audiences and hopefully will stop such heinous crime against human kind. #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar https://t.co/ui8a2C3IhJ — Ram Kamal (@Ramkamal) December 10, 2019

#ChhapaakTrailer has exceeded all my expectation. Just by watching the trailer she portrayed the strength of acid attack survivor, a woman who have faced this brutality & emerged as hero for others to get inspired. I’m so proud of you @deepikapadukone #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai — 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗮 ღ (@_chimmybear) December 10, 2019

Everyone should watch #Chhapaak to understand the pain, the journey of #acidattack victims😢

I think that acid production should be stop in india,forget the sell of acid.

Even after govt rule for mandatory rule of ID submission for acid sell,It has not implemented. @meghnagulzar — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) December 10, 2019

250-300 acid attack cases are reported in India, every single year. This is a film of utmost importance. Please watch Chhapaak at the cinemas on January 10th, 2020.

Starring – Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey

Directed by – Meghna Gulzar#ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/sUJ52orBAy — pri (@filmesthete) December 10, 2019

I hope #Chhapaak opens up a wider conversation on acid attacks in India. I learnt one sad fact from following activists, their works, efforts to rehabilitate victims. That is; foreigners have been more helpful to victims than their fellow citizens and celebrities #KumkumBhagya — Chioma (@BeingChioma) December 10, 2019

“Naak Nahin he Kaan nahin he, Ab Jhoomke kahan latakun” This line💔 I hope noa single girl goes through this in future.#ChhapaakTrailer — Mohabbatein (@sidhartha0800) December 10, 2019

My most favorite scenes from the trailer !

Hats off to Lakshmi & those acid attack survivers all over the world

The four main stages Of Malti .Waiting for this one DPs Best🌟

Next year’s awards is waiting for you guys @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone #Chhapaak #ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/GhcYbOPchX — Alfiyā ✨ (@fiyaspeaks) December 10, 2019

At the end of it all, I hope Laxmi and many like her get the understanding and inclusion they deserve from society with this film. Cinema does have its own influence on society. I hope and pray that comes true this time. #ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/b04Fyeny22 — Adhiti/ Straight Spine Please! (@AravindAdhiti) December 10, 2019

A story brave enough to show the heart-wrenching, but true, extent of what life of a victim post an acid attack is like & how their fight never ends yet the scars should never become a reason for them to stop living life on their own terms. I’m in tears rn!💗😭#ChhapaakTrailer — @d!+! (@aditi094) December 10, 2019

Salute to all acid attack, rape, molestation survivers for carrying on, for not stopping. Your courage & strength is unmatchable. Love, absolute love! I congratulate & thank #DeepikaPadukone for allowing yourself be a part of the #Chhapaak project. Love u woman! #ChhapaakTrailer — पलक मित्तल (@TheUnrestSoul) December 10, 2019

Not a fan of Bollywood, but got a chance to watch #ChhapaakTrailer, and OH MY GOD. It’s MIND BLOWING. I got goosebumps while watching it. Deepika NAILED it. 👏❤ I will surely watch this one.

Thankyou @saraXstan_kiddo for bringing it into my feed. — Urwa 💞 (@MyRantingCorner) December 10, 2019

Goosebumps. National award winner of 2020 can only go to @deepikapadukone 🖤 a trailer has never had me in tears, I’m so proud of her, her acting is just wow. Such a hard role played so effortlessly, I have no words. #ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/fd58Welov4 — katrina 💕 (@katkaifstan) December 10, 2019

Towards the ending of the trailer i had tears in my eyes thinking about all the girls out there who have faced acid attack. This movie is surely going to be a hit and finally going to see a new movie of Deepika after a long wait. #ChhapaakTrailer #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/FK7KBdHHC2 — Jaanvi (@jaanvi_30) December 10, 2019

In an interview with Indian Express about the film, Padukone said,”You don’t come across a story too often that affects you so much. This is not about an incident. It is about the triumph over it. I have had the fortune of meeting Laxmi. We have been sincere and responsible while telling this story. We wanted to be honest and tell this story with full authenticity. I remember Meghna reading the script. I said yes only in the first two pages. We had full narration much later, but I was sure about doing it, even more because Meghna was telling the story. I hope all of you see what we have seen in it. The film will have an impact on all of us.”

