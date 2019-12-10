Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chhapaak trailer, Deepika Padukone’s performance earn praise, spark debates on social media

People praised the trailer of Chhapaak and the makers of the film for taking up the important issue. Many praised the trailer saying it seemed to have handled the issue with sensitivity, and among those who reacted was Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor herself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2019 4:11:25 pm
Chhapaak trailer, deepika padukone, meghna gulzar, Chhapaak trailer reviews, acid attacks in india, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Deepika Padukone’s acting performance struck a chord with many people online.

The trailer for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was released Tuesday and it has already sparked a debate on acid attacks on social media. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and talks about her painful journey. The hard-hitting trailer, that released on Human Rights Day, sparked conversations about acid attacks and the stigma survivors face.

The film deals with the life of a woman named Malti, who is attacked with acid on the streets of New Delhi. Starring Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role, the trailer gives the audience a glimpse of the attack and its impact.

People praised the trailer and the makers of the film for taking up the important issue, and handling it with sensitivity. Many also praised Padukone, who is also producing the film, for her performance.  Among those who reacted was Rangoli Chandel, the sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, who is also an acid attack survivor.

Here are the reactions to the trailer:

In an interview with Indian Express about the film, Padukone said,”You don’t come across a story too often that affects you so much. This is not about an incident. It is about the triumph over it. I have had the fortune of meeting Laxmi. We have been sincere and responsible while telling this story. We wanted to be honest and tell this story with full authenticity. I remember Meghna reading the script. I said yes only in the first two pages. We had full narration much later, but I was sure about doing it, even more because Meghna was telling the story. I hope all of you see what we have seen in it. The film will have an impact on all of us.”

 

