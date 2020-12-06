scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 06, 2020
Chetan Bhagat shares video of interaction with hawker selling his books; here is what netizens said

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2020 2:14:16 pm
chetan bhagat, hawker sells chetan bhagat book to him, viral video, chetan bhagat funny video, man tries to sell chetan bhagat his book, indian expressSince being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views triggered mixed reactions among netizens. (Source: @chetan_bhagat/Twitter)

Chetan Bhagat is often seen conversing with hawkers who are selling his books and shares the interaction on social media. Recently, when the 46-year-old bestselling author, who is known for his popular books such as ‘Five Point Someone’ and ‘The 3 Mistakes Of My Life’, spotted a hawker selling his books, he decided to ask him about them.

In the 1.09-minute clip, which has now gone viral on Twitter, Bhagat asks if the “author is any good” to which the hawker replies that “the books are good”.

“Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I ♥️ him and admire his hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys!” tweeted Bhagat while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The author then revealed his identity and took a selfie with the hawker. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and triggered mixed reactions among netizens.

