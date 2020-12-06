Chetan Bhagat shares video of interaction with hawker selling his books; here is what netizens said

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views triggered mixed reactions among netizens. (Source: @chetan_bhagat/Twitter)

Chetan Bhagat is often seen conversing with hawkers who are selling his books and shares the interaction on social media. Recently, when the 46-year-old bestselling author, who is known for his popular books such as ‘Five Point Someone’ and ‘The 3 Mistakes Of My Life’, spotted a hawker selling his books, he decided to ask him about them.

In the 1.09-minute clip, which has now gone viral on Twitter, Bhagat asks if the “author is any good” to which the hawker replies that “the books are good”.

“Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I ♥️ him and admire his hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys!” tweeted Bhagat while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I ♥️ him and admire is hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys! pic.twitter.com/pdFNTEtIVZ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 5, 2020

The author then revealed his identity and took a selfie with the hawker. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and triggered mixed reactions among netizens.

India doesn’t need NYT to tell top selling books, if the book is being sold on traffic signals then its a best seller. — Fakir Aadmi (@142point24cm) December 5, 2020

That last line is so true. These people who are selling the books of different authors without even knowing them will always appreciate the work. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) December 5, 2020

Correct — Bronze (@Bronze84615927) December 5, 2020

A seller who’s selling for living will always praise without even knowing the content of the book. By the built and biceps of the guy, I wonder he’s more into calisthenics than selling! — Himanshu Sinha (@HimSinPune) December 6, 2020

Dear @chetan_bhagat you posted such video with same content last year also. I just want to check, it’s the same video or same incident happens with you often? — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) December 5, 2020

He has “The intelligent investor” on top of shelf he holding😁#investment — NIHAL (@nihalD007) December 6, 2020

