Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Chetan Bhagat slams trolls with a hard hitting post; gets trolled again

"Dedicated to all who don’t like me," wrote Chetan Bhagat as he started the post. From the struggles he faced to his dreams that became reality, the author apologised for everything that he has achieved.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 9:29:47 pm
Chetan Bhagat, Chetan bhagat writes emotional post, chetan bhagat slams trolls, chetan bhagat trolled, chetan bhagat memes, “I am sorry I was born in a simple house but dreamed big,” writes Chetan Bhagat. (Source: File Photo)
Banker turned author, Chetan Bhagat became quite a hit among youngsters after his debut novel Five Point Someone. However, people on social media have not been too kind to the Indian author, who is often trolled for almost everything he posts or tweets. A few days ago, the 44-year-old was roasted for his celebratory tweet on 10m followers. Previously it was his tweet asking people to send photos of his book that brought trolls to him. Hitting back at trolls, Bhagat took to social media to share his thoughts about the people who dislike or hate him.

“Dedicated to all who don’t like me,” wrote Bhagat as he started the post. From the struggles he faced to his dreams that became reality, the author goes on to apologise for every bit of success that touched him. From his passion, achievements to even his writings, the author includes all. “I am sorry I dared, I must be abused for that. I am sorry I was born in a simple house but dreamed big. I am sorry I worked hard and made it to the best colleges. I am sorry I had a passion. Middle class Indian kids are not allowed to have passion…”

However, the post received a mixed reaction from people with many commenting that it is because of the ‘repetitive’ content of his books that he is being trolled and not for the reasons he mentioned in his post.

Read the complete post here:

However, the post did little to deter people from trolling him and yet again, many mocked the author with witty and snarky comments.

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)

Recently, Bhagat was also trolled by many after Ola’s marketing campaign offered a free ride with the author.

While many thanked the transport company for warning them in advance, others commented that they would prefer using another cab services. Here are some of the reactions:

