Chetan Bhagat asks Shashi Tharoor to use big words to praise him, netizens love MP’s reply

While many made memes and jokes on Tharoor’s worldly response, others tried ‘decoding’ his tweet with translation apps and dictionary.

Popular writer Chetan Bhagat said he was “floating” after receiving praise from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor among others for a column. Bhagat then asked the Congress MP to use “some big words” to praise him, and Tharoor’s response put a smile on the face of many netizens.

Tharoor took to Twitter on Sunday saying that he found Bhagat’s article ‘superb’ thanks to the simplicity and directness of writing.

Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it. https://t.co/j6vDHCe0SS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

Bhagat then put forward a special request: “Just one request, sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do? Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day.”

Ok I still can’t get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day! https://t.co/UuRBwxEMYJ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 13, 2020

The Thiruvananthapuram MP happily complied.

Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column. https://t.co/GI3mbnlion — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

The exchange between the duo amused many. Here’s how people reacted:

Trying to read the message correctly a few times.. pic.twitter.com/PvOQURW2Yo — Kandome (@Kandome1) September 13, 2020

I Neither Chetan nor his fans can understand this sir. How can we know whether you praised him or rubbished his writing? People in “2 states” will need more than a “night at the call centre” to decode this — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) September 13, 2020

Hahaha this is hilarious — Amit Mathur (@amitmathur31) September 14, 2020

Can you please translate it for us? 😳 — Piyu 👩⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) September 13, 2020

