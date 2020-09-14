scorecardresearch
Monday, September 14, 2020
Chetan Bhagat asks Shashi Tharoor to use big words to praise him, netizens love MP’s reply

After Chetan Bhagat received praise for a column from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the writer requested Shashi Tharoor to use big words to praise him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2020 12:28:05 pm
Chetan Bhagat, Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor praise Chetan Bhagat, Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many made memes and jokes on Tharoor’s worldly response, others tried ‘decoding’ his tweet with translation apps and dictionary.

Popular writer Chetan Bhagat said he was “floating” after receiving praise from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor among others for a column. Bhagat then asked the Congress MP to use “some big words” to praise him, and Tharoor’s response put a smile on the face of many netizens.

Tharoor took to Twitter on Sunday saying that he found Bhagat’s article ‘superb’ thanks to the simplicity and directness of writing.

Bhagat then put forward a special request: “Just one request, sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do? Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP happily complied.

The exchange between the duo amused many. Here’s how people reacted:

