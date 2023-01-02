scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

‘Original 2 States’: Chetan Bhagat shares pic with wife from IIM-A campus during their college reunion after 25 years

Bhagat’s 2009 novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage was inspired from his real-life love story. The book was made into a film starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.

2 States, Chetan Bhagat shares pic with wife from IIM-A campus during their college reunion after 25 years, The original 2 States, 2 States: The Story of My Marriage, Chetan Bhagat and wife, Anusha Bhagat, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, IIM Ahmedabad, reunion, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressChetan Bhagat’s 2009 novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage was inspired from his real-life love story.
Listen to this article
‘Original 2 States’: Chetan Bhagat shares pic with wife from IIM-A campus during their college reunion after 25 years
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Popular fiction author Chetan Bhagat shared a photo from his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), where he met his wife Anusha Bhagat, Sunday on Twitter. Bhagat and his wife were attending their college reunion after having graduated from there 25 years ago.

If you have read Chetan Bhagat’s popular novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage, then you must be aware of how it is inspired from his own love story. The book came out in 2009 and was adapted into a film of the same name starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which released in 2014.

Also Read |Hawker tries to sell Chetan Bhagat’s book to author, and people are in splits

Bhagat shared a still from the film showing the on-screen couple of Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, who played the roles of Ananya and Krish respectively, alongside a photo of him and his wife at the IIM-A campus. “25 years later,” he captioned the post and also used the hashtag “theoriginal2states”.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4,200 likes.

“Your stories revolutionised a whole generation. Doesn’t matter whether it is a book or a movie , real or fiction … perfect blend of Studies, Job , love , dreams and life …great job done Mr. Bhagat,” commented a user. “I haven’t read any of the books but movies were excellent. You both look great in the pics enjoy,” said another. “A heartening sight and very cute couple,” wrote a third. “Real life looks better than Reel life,” said yet another netizen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

The plot of 2 States revolves around a couple named Krish and Ananya, who come from two different states in India, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. They face hardships in convincing their parents for their marriage. The novel is a humorous one that takes a dig at both Punjabi and Tamil cultures.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 13:55 IST
Next Story

Eighty percent of Delhi’s bus fleet will run on electricity by 2025: CM 

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close