‘Original 2 States’: Chetan Bhagat shares pic with wife from IIM-A campus during their college reunion after 25 years

Popular fiction author Chetan Bhagat shared a photo from his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), where he met his wife Anusha Bhagat, Sunday on Twitter. Bhagat and his wife were attending their college reunion after having graduated from there 25 years ago.

If you have read Chetan Bhagat’s popular novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage, then you must be aware of how it is inspired from his own love story. The book came out in 2009 and was adapted into a film of the same name starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which released in 2014.

Bhagat shared a still from the film showing the on-screen couple of Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, who played the roles of Ananya and Krish respectively, alongside a photo of him and his wife at the IIM-A campus. “25 years later,” he captioned the post and also used the hashtag “theoriginal2states”.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4,200 likes.

“Your stories revolutionised a whole generation. Doesn’t matter whether it is a book or a movie , real or fiction … perfect blend of Studies, Job , love , dreams and life …great job done Mr. Bhagat,” commented a user. “I haven’t read any of the books but movies were excellent. You both look great in the pics enjoy,” said another. “A heartening sight and very cute couple,” wrote a third. “Real life looks better than Reel life,” said yet another netizen.

The plot of 2 States revolves around a couple named Krish and Ananya, who come from two different states in India, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. They face hardships in convincing their parents for their marriage. The novel is a humorous one that takes a dig at both Punjabi and Tamil cultures.