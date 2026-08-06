‘Naukar ho tum’: Chetan Bhagat shares 3 biggest cons of salaried jobs, recalls office politics that changed his life

According to Bhagat, the biggest limitation of a job is that there is only so much money one can make.

Conversations around jobs, career growth, and financial success often spark debate on social media. Adding his voice to the discussion, author Chetan Bhagat recently shared what he believes are the three biggest drawbacks of being in a salaried job.

In a recent Instagram video, Bhagat answered questions from his followers, with one person asking him about the biggest cons of having a job. Responding candidly, the bestselling author listed limited income growth, lack of control over one’s time, and office politics as the three major disadvantages of salaried employment.

According to Bhagat, the biggest limitation of a job is that there is only so much money one can make.