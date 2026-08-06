‘Naukar ho tum’: Chetan Bhagat shares 3 biggest cons of salaried jobs, recalls office politics that changed his life

Conversations around jobs, career growth, and financial success often spark debate on social media. Adding his voice to the discussion, author Chetan Bhagat recently shared what he believes are the three biggest drawbacks of being in a salaried job.
In a recent Instagram video, Bhagat answered questions from his followers, with one person asking him about the biggest cons of having a job. Responding candidly, the bestselling author listed limited income growth, lack of control over one’s time, and office politics as the three major disadvantages of salaried employment.
According to Bhagat, the biggest limitation of a job is that there is only so much money one can make.
“To be very straightforward, income growth is very limited,” he said. “People usually don’t become rich through a job.”
Bhagat acknowledged that there are exceptions, citing Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai as an example. “Technically, Sundar Pichai is also in a job, but he is running Google. People like him are one in millions,” he said.
Bhagat added that some professionals, including investment bankers, hedge fund managers and top lawyers, can earn substantial amounts. “Most people in jobs earn decent money and live comfortably, but they don’t become extremely rich,” he said.
The second drawback, according to Bhagat, is the lack of control employees have over their time. “You don’t decide your own schedule. Your life isn’t entirely yours because you’re working for someone else,” he said.
The third issue, he said, is office politics. Recalling his own corporate career, Bhagat said he experienced workplace politics while working at a global bank. “I hated it. It was a global bank with very smart people, but wherever there are people, there is politics,” he said.
Bhagat recalled being overlooked for a promotion, saying the experience ultimately pushed him towards writing. “My promotion was given to someone else. That’s one of the reasons I started writing. I wrote Five Point Someone to escape office politics,” he said.
Bhagat shared the clip with the caption: “Think a high-paying job is the fastest path to wealth? Think again.”
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The video has gone viral, with many Instagram users relating to his observations.
“That’s true. Everywhere there are pros and cons. We can only choose what really aligns with us,” one of them wrote.
“I completely agree. I haven’t been promoted in the last four years,” another commented.
A third wrote, “I agree with you, especially about office politics. Deserving, experienced and qualified employees are often ignored when promotions are handed out.”
Another user praised Bhagat for his honesty, writing, “People with large followings rarely share opinions that genuinely help others. Thank you for sharing your honest insights.”