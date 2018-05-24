Trolled regularly, Chetan Bhagat comes up with ‘No More Explanation Policy’; gets trolled again

Chetan Bhagat received a lot of flak on Twitter for his remarks on fuel price hike recently. (Source: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter) Chetan Bhagat received a lot of flak on Twitter for his remarks on fuel price hike recently. (Source: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter)

Author Chetan Bhagat, who doesn’t shy away from giving comments and sharing his opinions on contemporary issues, has now decided on an NMEP or “No More Explanations Policy”. Taking to Facebook, the author and columnist said he would no longer explain whatever he says even when someone asks for an explanation. “Whatever I have said, I won’t explain it. You think I am doing it out of ulterior motives – be my guest.”

“The way I was brought up, it was considered rude not to respond to people. Especially when they seemed to have some doubts about what you said. Based on that etiquette, I made the mistake of explaining myself when some on Twitter questioned me – whether on my politics, my old versus new tweets, my views or whatever,” Bhagat wrote in a detailed post of more than 570 words.

Underlining that any of his tweets or remarks doesn’t mean he is aligned with any political party, he wrote, “I have said it multiple times that I will not take permanent sides in politics and will give my view based on what I think.”

Read the full post here:

Arguing that he was only being objective, he further said, “Of course, being objective doesn’t mean you cannot praise someone. Neither does being brave mean you have to abuse and yell and scream on every allegation against any leader.”

Introducing a No More Explanations Policy (NMEP). I will no longer explain what I said, here’s why. So save your time and stop asking me to. If you do, you will be referred to this. pic.twitter.com/2HegrjtN1c — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 24, 2018

He also shared the same explanation on Twitter, posting screenshots of the message and it garnered a lot of attention — and most trolled him. While some found the NMEP “bizarre and funny”, others couldn’t stop talking a jibe at him for writing an explanation for an No More Explanation Policy.

Bas kar bhai, itna load mat le. Nas fat jayega. — Appu Pandey 🛡 (@AKPandey89) May 24, 2018

Writes a TL;DR post ‘explaining’ his No More Explanations Policy (NMEP) … Only an Insecure Writer who had to Eat his own Words can do this. #FacePalm https://t.co/0eAKa8dQo5 — Chef Ali Vaidya (@AuntyHindutva) May 24, 2018

Oh really. An honest surrender — devansh agrawal (@agrawaldevansh4) May 24, 2018

Now that’s a smart policy to escape questions. When you can’t reply or counter a point, use NMEP. — Vaishali ✌🏼 (@TimeTideRide) May 24, 2018

Escapist policy do not generate mileage,ostritch attitude can not change the reality — Mojahid Akhtar Khan (@mojahid_akhtar) May 24, 2018

This is what we would like to explain you… Stop giving us your thoughts.. We are educated and we understand whom we should be supporting.. — Rayka Maksud (@RMaksud) May 24, 2018

if you are in private no need to explain.but when ur r in public domain answerable to all.dont think too smart.whatever u says it shd have justification., — Annakkavur Kesavan (@AnnakkavurKesav) May 24, 2018

Hahaha..what a runaway you are! 😀 — Narendra singh (@narendra08ph) May 24, 2018

And yet again you explained why you needed a NMEP. You should rather start adopting a new policy KYBVY ( keep your biased views to yourself) rather than trying to correct yourself there after. Have a nice day😃 — Gautam Sehgal (@Gautam7799) May 24, 2018

Also introduce no more writing and tweeting pilicy (NMWTP) — Ajay Thanvi (@ajay184) May 24, 2018

Irony is that he had to explain NMEP policy in two pages. — Jerin saviour (@Jerinsaviour) May 24, 2018

The funniest part in NMEP is @chetan_bhagat believes he has some credibility and his views are not biased… Can’t stop laughing… — Arun S J ⌛ (@arunsj) May 24, 2018

Recently, the author was roasted on Twitter after he tried to explain the spiralling fuel price hike and many alleged he was siding with the government. The message of his NMEP comes days after people started trolling him on Twitter and sharing memes.

What do you think about Bhagat’s NMEP? Tell us in comments below.

