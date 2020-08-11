Amid heavy rains, sanitation workers go beyond call of duty to report lost package in Chennai

Sanitary workers in Chennai praised for their professionalism. (Source: Facebook)

Amidst heavy rainfall in Chennai, three sanitation workers went beyond their call of duty to report a lost package on the road during their daily chores, earning laurels from the police department.

When Selvi (49), Tilaka(43) and Nila (48) were winding up their routine cleaning work at Teynampet on August 9 at midnight, they came across an unclaimed carton box. However, instead of glossing over, they decided to report it to the police and get it delivered to the owner even as heavy rains lashed the region.

“Rather than ignoring the package, these three ladies reached out to the police. The package had details of the person. We contacted them and cross-checked the documents before returning it to him,” DCP (T Nagar) Hari Kiran told the indianexpress.com.

Praising the workers, who are all over 40, the DCP said, “Only those who have true commitment and loyalty to the service can only do this job. When you are going on the road, people hardly ever have time to see what is going around.”

The official page of the police department also put out a post appreciating the workers for their deed. “Hats of to their spirit. In the midst of heavy rains at midnight, three contract sanitary workers saw one lost package, rather than ignoring and continuing their work and leaving to their homes, they showed professionalism and intimated to T Nagar Police,” read the post.

“Salute the spirit #Salute the selfless service and commitment. We are truly thankful for their loyalty and their service for our city,” the post read.

