Watch: Chennai Railway Police groove to ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to raise awareness on COVID-19

May 10, 2021 12:40:54 pm
With the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai railway police recently came up with a dance performance to raise awareness about the pandemic and a video of it is doing rounds on the internet.
Dressed in their uniform, donning face masks and gloves, several women police officers of the railway department were seen dancing at the Chennai Central Railway Station to a number of popular songs, including Enjoy Enjaami’ to raise awareness on COVID-19.
Take a look here:
Chennai Railway Police viral dance performance to popular Enjaai Enjaami song to raise awareness about #COVID19 at MGR Chennai Central Railway station.@MoHFW_INDIA @COVIDNewsByMIB @RailMinIndia @GMSRailway @RPF_INDIA @rpfsrmas @arunkumar783 @Subramanian_ma @RAKRI1 @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/gyoh5Z36X1
— PIB in Tamil Nadu 🇮🇳 (@pibchennai) May 9, 2021
The synchronised moves of the officers delighted many passengers on the station. As the clip soon went viral online, many took to the comment section, showering words of appreciation for the officers.
Recently, Kerala Police too released a dance video to spread awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic. Several police officers were seen dancing to a song, which was in tune with “Enjoy Enjaami”. However, the lyrics were reworked to talk about the importance of wearing a mask properly, maintaining social distancing and using a hand sanitiser.
