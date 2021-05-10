Watch: Chennai Railway Police groove to ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to raise awareness on COVID-19

The synchronised moves of the officers delighted many passengers on the station.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai railway police recently came up with a dance performance to raise awareness about the pandemic and a video of it is doing rounds on the internet.

Dressed in their uniform, donning face masks and gloves, several women police officers of the railway department were seen dancing at the Chennai Central Railway Station to a number of popular songs, including Enjoy Enjaami’ to raise awareness on COVID-19.

