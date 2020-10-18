‘My party is over‘: Chennai man’s self-written obituary is leaving netizens teary-eyed

According to local reports, the 72-year-old died from complications from heart surgery.

Ejji K Umamahesh of Chennai passed away on October 16 at the age of 72. A self-obituary left by him has now made netizens emotional and teary-eyed. The obituary titled “Self-written Obituary Announcement from Ejji K Umamahesh” was published in a local newspaper and is now being shared widely on social media

Describing himself as a “congenital sybarite, recycled teenager, rat-race runner (Retd.), whole-time househusband & homemaker, compulsive party host, theatre & movie actor, international car rally driver and organiser, rationalist, humanist, atheist, free-thinker,” the obituary said that he “lived on his own terms as a religionless citizen of the world on village earth”.

The report also included a note for his “friends, enemies, and those-in-between,” thanking them for sharing their life with him.

“My party is over, and I hope there is no hangover for those I leave behind. Time is running out for everyone. Live well, enjoy your life, and continue the party, “the post further read.

Quoting John Lennon, he concluded the obituary by urging people to live life to its fullest.

“John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens to you while you are busy making other plans.’ Cheers and bye, forever, and please Live. Don’t Exist. Ejji.”

Take a look here:

Obituary ho to Mr Ejji jaise ho !! Warna na ho ! Life well lived ! Fly free Mr Ejji Umamahesh pic.twitter.com/xmDVpqTCJF — MJ Augustine Vinod 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) October 17, 2020

The family, in a note, said that Umamahesh donated all his usable organs and body parts. The family also revealed that Umamahesh’s body was donated to anatomical demonstration and research purposes.

Apart from the newspaper obituary, Umamahesh also had a separate obituary for Facebook, in which, he described himself as a vintage vehicle.

“I regret to inform you that my vintage vehicle that was being restored, in spite of the best mechanics in India with mastery over their craft, modern tools and expertise at their command, did all they could to revive it, but unfortunately did not succeed. The engine gasket blew, the engine housing cracked, the pistons seized, and the old jalopy is now ready to be scrapped. Luckily a few parts that have survived destruction will be donated to other similar vintage vehicle owners who can put them to good use in their own machine,”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Ejji, who was a former car rally driver, had served as the Deputy Secretary, Formula One, Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd