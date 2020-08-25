scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Watch: Chennai man solves six Rubik’s cubes underwater to set Guinness World Record

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2020 1:25:59 pm
Guinness world record, Illayaram Sekar, Illayaram Sekar rubik cube, Illayaram Sekar underwater rubik cube, indians guinness world records, viral news, indian express,To achieve this feat, Sekar built his power to stay underwater for longer by doing Yoga, and credited Pranayam for being able to hold breathe for so long. (Source: GWR/ YouTube)

An Indian solved six Rubik’s cubes underwater in one go to set a Guinness World Record, and a video shows how he did it in a little over two minutes while holding his breath.

Chennai-based 25-year-old Illayaram Sekar attempted to break the record of ‘Most Rubik’s cubes solved underwater’ earlier this month and it has now been officially recognised as a world record. But the video shows how he not just solved the six cubes one after the other but managed to do it while holding his breath for 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

According to Guinness World Records, Sekar began solving Rubik’s cubes in 2013 and practiced for two years to break this record.

For the official attempt a participant must remain fully submerged in water throughout, and in the video, Sekar is seen calmly sitting inside a glass box filled with water wearing swimming glasses.

Sekar has said that he built his capacity to stay underwater for longer by doing yoga, and credited pranayam for being able to hold his breath for so long. The Chennai resident said the record was an attempt to inspire his students.

Pandemic will come and go but our mind and spirit should reach a higher level to face anything in life,” Sekar told ANI.

