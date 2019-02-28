Toggle Menu
This man is cycling 8,500 km from India to Germany to raise awareness on human trafficking

"The reason for this cause is to end human slavery. I am very self-sustained on this journey. I will be going through 12 different borders through the Middle East & Europe," Kumar told the news agency while talking about his mission.

Earlier an electronics engineer in the US, Kumar is carrying a sleeping bag, tent, a tool kit, spare tubes for his cycle in his travel bag for the journey. (Source: ANI)

A 35-year-old man from Chennai is undertaking a mission called ‘Freedom Seat’ to raise awareness about human trafficking and child abuse. Naresh Kumar, who plans to complete his 90-days mission by bicycling a distance of 8,500 km from Chennai to Hamburg in Germany, wants to raise money for the survivors.

Talking to ANI about his mission and the purpose behind it, Kumar said, “The reason for this cause is to end human slavery. I am very self-sustained on this journey. I will be going through 12 different borders through the Middle East & Europe. I have done similar missions in New Zealand & Australia, & all for the same cause.”

According to the news agency, Kumar, who plans to cover around 120 km every day, is travelling with minimum clothing and accessories. He is headed out for his journey along with a GPS gadget to keep his family and friends updated on the journey. Kumar, who was an electronics engineer in the US, is carrying a sleeping bag, tent, a tool kit, spare tubes for his cycle in his travel bag.

Kumar’s mission brings the attention back on the issue at a time when human trafficking cases nationwide have increased each year.

