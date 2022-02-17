‘A Valentine Confession’: Chennai girl’s post goes viral after asking company out on an ‘interview date’

Traditional resumes are slowly becoming a thing of the past, and in an interesting example, a final year student asked her dream company out on an ‘interview date’ on Valentine’s Day. The creative post has not just caught the company’s attention but netizens too want to know how things pan out for her.

Dikshita Basu, a final year student of computer science at Sathyabama University, Chennai wanted to apply for an internship with a food aggregator app. However, instead of mailing in her CV, she made an innovative proposal using her design skills.

Using some adorable illustrations and food-themed jokes and puns, the young student made a 14-slide application titled “A Valentine Confession” and shared it on LinkedIn. “Hola Zomato, You make me happy. I wore a Sushi scarf to make you happy,” read one of her slides in the post.

Instead of just listing her skills and accomplishments, Basu identified a few issues she identified with the company’s app and even offered ways to resolve them. “I always try to improve userflows. Just like biryani improves my mood,” she wrote offering the solutions.

Along with problem-solving skills to improve the user experience on the platform, Basu also suggested some new ideas to make the user experience more engaging. Suggesting a new feature called ‘Zing’, she suggested that 15-second videos of people enjoying food can be added keeping in mind the platform’s target audience.

The adorable internship application has gone viral receiving more than 18,000 likes on LinkedIn and getting attention from other companies as well.

While Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of Zomato food delivery, replied to her Valentine Day proposal saying they’ll “be in touch shortly,” Raj Madhuram, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of C1X Inc, California, asked her to join their team.

Basu said she will be available for the internship from March, netizens congratulating her said they will be waiting to see which offer she takes up even as others asked for biryani.