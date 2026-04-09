Watch: this Chennai firm has just handed over 12 luxury Audi cars to its employees

With conversations around work culture in India attracting attention online, several organisations are trying to bridge the gap between their management and employees. A Chennai-based company has awarded 12 Audi cars to a group of its employees.
The incident came to light after an Instagram handle, unseenchennai, shared a video of the event. The firm, Refex Group, presented the luxury vehicles as part of an internal recognition programme called “Wheel of Achievement”, aimed at honouring employees who have remained with the organisation through different stages of its growth.
According to the viral post, the recipients included employees regarded as key contributors to the company’s journey over the years, regardless of their rank. The videos and photos show a lineup of the cars, with employees being handed their keys.
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In a LinkedIn post, Refex Group called the gesture more than just a one-time incentive. “Hard work has a new address: behind the wheel,” the company wrote, adding that those who played a role in its progress “deserve to drive in style”.
See the post here:
The video of the event has since gone viral across all social media platforms, garnering a wave of reactions. “A thoughtful gesture truly shows appreciation for the workers,” a user wrote. “They gave good recognition to their employees,” another user commented.
“A true example of valuing people beyond words. Big respect to Refex Group for setting the bar high!” a third user reacted.
Headquartered in Chennai, Refex Group operates across multiple sectors, including renewable energy, medical technology manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and green mobility solutions.
Last year, another Chennai-based technology solutions provider made waves after it surprised 25 of its longest-serving employees with Hyundai Creta SUVs. The company also gave performance-based salary hikes across all levels.