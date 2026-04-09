Watch: this Chennai firm has just handed over 12 luxury Audi cars to its employees

With conversations around work culture in India attracting attention online, several organisations are trying to bridge the gap between their management and employees. A Chennai-based company has awarded 12 Audi cars to a group of its employees.

The incident came to light after an Instagram handle, unseenchennai, shared a video of the event. The firm, Refex Group, presented the luxury vehicles as part of an internal recognition programme called “Wheel of Achievement”, aimed at honouring employees who have remained with the organisation through different stages of its growth.

According to the viral post, the recipients included employees regarded as key contributors to the company’s journey over the years, regardless of their rank. The videos and photos show a lineup of the cars, with employees being handed their keys.