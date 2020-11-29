scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Dhoom rerun? Chennai cop nabs mobile snatchers after dramatic bike chase

The video shows sub-inspector Antilin Ramesh single-handedly chasing the bike-borne men and managing to catch them even as the pillion rider tries to jump from the vehicle and escape.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 29, 2020 6:10:41 pm
chennai, chennai police, chennai police viral video, Chennai cop trending, chennai cop mobile snatcher viral video, indian express,Interestingly, even the bike, which the two were riding on, was found to be a stolen one. (Source: Interestingly, even the bike, which the two were riding, was found to be a stolen one. (Copmahesh1994/Twitter)

In an incident straight out a Bollywood action flick, a CCTV footage showing a Chennai sub-inspector chasing two mobile snatchers on a bike and eventually nabbing them has gone viral on social media.

The video shows sub-inspector Antilin Ramesh single-handedly chasing the bike-borne men and managing to catch them even as the pillion rider tries to jump from the vehicle and escape. Interestingly, even the bike that the duo were riding was found to be a stolen one. Ramesh has been recognised and lauded by the police department for his work.

According to a News Minute report, the incident occurred at the MMDA colony when Ramesh noticed the accused snatching the phone from a 56-year-old resident. It was then that the chase began and ended with the inspector catching Arunraj (20), the report said.

Watch the video here:

“Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea,” tweeted Mahesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, who had earlier shared the viral clip of the chase.

Here are how netizens reacted:

