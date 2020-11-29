Dhoom rerun? Chennai cop nabs mobile snatchers after dramatic bike chase

Interestingly, even the bike, which the two were riding on, was found to be a stolen one. (Source: Interestingly, even the bike, which the two were riding, was found to be a stolen one. (Copmahesh1994/Twitter)

In an incident straight out a Bollywood action flick, a CCTV footage showing a Chennai sub-inspector chasing two mobile snatchers on a bike and eventually nabbing them has gone viral on social media.

The video shows sub-inspector Antilin Ramesh single-handedly chasing the bike-borne men and managing to catch them even as the pillion rider tries to jump from the vehicle and escape. Interestingly, even the bike that the duo were riding was found to be a stolen one. Ramesh has been recognised and lauded by the police department for his work.

According to a News Minute report, the incident occurred at the MMDA colony when Ramesh noticed the accused snatching the phone from a 56-year-old resident. It was then that the chase began and ended with the inspector catching Arunraj (20), the report said.

Watch the video here:

It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles. pic.twitter.com/FJYdoma7I4 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 27, 2020

“Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea,” tweeted Mahesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, who had earlier shared the viral clip of the chase.

Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/d2sIshbF07 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 28, 2020

Here are how netizens reacted:

Probably people got puzzled like whats going on. — Sampathkumar (@sampathkumarpsk) November 28, 2020

Royal Salute to Our brave Tamil nadu police — Rahumathlla (@rahumathlla) November 28, 2020

Taken risk and done his duty! Great effort. At the same time , culprits should be punished severely. — G Panneerselvam🇮🇳 (@Er_Panneer) November 28, 2020

Yaa… Actually am waiting for this news… Coz am the one saw this lively… Really goosebumps… The way SI chased them was purely action block… HATS OFF to him… — Dhara’N (@spotoutdharan05) November 28, 2020

👍 Motivating members, Great honours to the subordinates. Keep going sir. — Karthikeyan G (@KarthikeyanGna3) November 28, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd