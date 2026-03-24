‘He never raised his voice’: Why this Chennai CEO thinks his quiet former boss was actually toxic

A workplace doesn’t always turn toxic through loud confrontations or open conflict. Sometimes, the impact builds quietly. In a recent LinkedIn post, Chennai-based founder and CEO Karthick Raajha opened up about how a former manager – who “never raised their voice” – gradually undermined his confidence.
Reflecting on that phase, Raajha shared, “I once had a boss who never shouted. Never raised their voice. Always seemed… fine.” Yet, over time, he began noticing subtle patterns. His ideas were increasingly presented as someone else’s, late-night emails became routine, and what were meant to be brief check-ins slowly turned into constant supervision. “Nothing dramatic. Just small things, every day. And slowly, it chipped away at my confidence,” he wrote.
At the time, he believed this was simply how professional life worked, that dealing with such behaviour was part of having a job. However, his perspective shifted when he moved into a leadership role himself. As a founder, he chose to be present when needed, respect personal boundaries, and avoid micromanaging. The difference, he said, was immediate: work began to feel more manageable, purposeful, and focused.
This experience led him to a larger realisation about leadership. “A great manager doesn’t just help you grow. They change how you see yourself at work. And that changes everything.”
His post resonated widely online, with many users sharing similar experiences. One user wrote, “The real impact of leadership is psychological, not operational. It shapes how people think about their own value and capability. That is what ultimately defines performance.”
Another user commented, “The scary part is none of it looks toxic in the moment. It’s so subtle you only realize the impact after you step out of it.”
A third person added, “Absolutely Karthick, leadership isn’t always loud; sometimes it’s the subtle behaviors that shape (or shrink) someone’s confidence over time. Great managers create clarity, trust, and space to perform, not constant oversight. When people feel respected and empowered, their best work naturally follows.”