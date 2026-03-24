‘He never raised his voice’: Why this Chennai CEO thinks his quiet former boss was actually toxic

At the time, Raajha believed this was simply how professional life worked, that dealing with such behaviour was part of having a job

A workplace doesn’t always turn toxic through loud confrontations or open conflict. Sometimes, the impact builds quietly. In a recent LinkedIn post, Chennai-based founder and CEO Karthick Raajha opened up about how a former manager – who “never raised their voice” – gradually undermined his confidence.

Reflecting on that phase, Raajha shared, “I once had a boss who never shouted. Never raised their voice. Always seemed… fine.” Yet, over time, he began noticing subtle patterns. His ideas were increasingly presented as someone else’s, late-night emails became routine, and what were meant to be brief check-ins slowly turned into constant supervision. “Nothing dramatic. Just small things, every day. And slowly, it chipped away at my confidence,” he wrote.