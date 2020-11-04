For identifying 50 cartoon characters in a minute, Chennai boy bags world record

Interestingly, Nirghav was also a previous Guinness World Records title holder for the most vehicle logos identified in one minute.

Who would have thought that memorising names of cartoon characters would be useful? It has definitely worked wonders for a 5-year-old boy, who, by identifying 50 cartoon characters in one minute, has found his name etched in the Guinness World Records.

Shared on the official Facebook page of the Guinness World Records is a video of Shrish Nirghav, the little boy from Tamil Nadu, who earned the title.

“Most Cartoon Characters Identified In One Minute – New record: 5-year-old memory master Shrish Nirghav really knows his cartoons,” read the video caption. The record was made on September 13 this year.

Interestingly, Nirghav was also a previous Guinness World Records title holder for identifying the most number of vehicle logos in one minute.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some lauded the boy for his sharp memory, others reminisced their own childhood days and their favourite cartoons.

