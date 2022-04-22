‘This is unreal’: Chennai artist’s filter coffee painting blows away people’s mind

When it comes to puzzles and optical illusions, netizens are instantly hooked trying to unravel its mystery. However, it wasn’t an optical illusion that left all baffled online recently, instead, it was a mind-blowing painting that was too hard to believe that it wasn’t a photograph.

Chennai-based artist and photographer Vendakka took social media by storm by sharing a painting of the humble filter coffee. The picture showed piping hot coffee served in a small steel tumbler, inside the dabarah saucer in which it can be cooled, a signature utensil to serve the beverage.

It all looked very real, much like a photograph captured with a good camera until one zoomed in to take a closer look at the vernacular newspaper near the coffee. Even the scattered coffee beans on the wooden table resembled the real ones and did not look like they were painted.

As many were left in disbelief, with some wondering why a simple filter coffee photo was getting so much attention, the young artist shared a timelapse video to show how she achieved the remarkable painting.

the timelapse! follow my insta @/eigteenpercentgray 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/Cfqgi9hX3Z — V (@VforVendakka_) April 21, 2022

With more than 48K likes on Twitter and thousands of comments, the tweet showing the digital painting created a huge buzz online. Many showered praises on the artist for her boundless talent and skills.

“If you look long enough you will see some froth bubbles burst. That’s how amazing and life-like this is,” commented one user. “Amazing!! I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?” wrote another.

WOW! Amazing indeed. I thought it was a photo. — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) April 21, 2022

i GENUINELY thought this was a photo omfg this is so amazing!! — Ishita (@ishimazumdar) April 21, 2022

Same. I was scrolling and thought it's a picture. Then I checked and was mindblown✋🏻😭 — Shreya (@Shreya_1202) April 21, 2022

This is mind-blowing! I can feel how hot it is :) — Nithya Rajagopal 🌸🎼 (@TheSakuraSong) April 21, 2022

I was wondering what she meant by painting the coffee? It looks like an ordinary coffee, nothing painted on it. Then it hit me… It's not a photograph. You're really talented. Wow❤🔥🔥🔥 — Sai Udit Kumar (@yet_to_be_heard) April 21, 2022

Wow 🫡 Only when I looked at the newspaper & the coffee seeds did I realize that it is a painting 👏 The dabara/cup, stainless steel glass, and the beverage look stunningly natural.

The time lapse laid out your work in detail 🙏 Did anybody ever tell you that you have skills? 👍 — la.khan 🇮🇳 (@lakhan1971) April 21, 2022

BIRAH this is a panting

You're unreal m8 pic.twitter.com/wksdl6B0yu — Millennial Falcon (@falcennial) April 21, 2022

This can't be a drawing. Impossible pic.twitter.com/SnrjzVWeQV — Pranshu Shah (@shahpranshu27) April 21, 2022

the frothiness right at the top , how in gods name did you do that . i want a filter kaaphi now — kris 🦥 (@noscreennames2) April 21, 2022

😲 wow! Even after looking at it 3 or 4 times, it feels like a real hot cup of filter coffee ☕. Only looking at the newspaper tells that it is a drawing. Otherwise this painting is a wonderful piece of realism. — Aaditya Kumar (@Aaditya53259182) April 21, 2022

Despite watching the time lapse video, I still can’t believe what I see in the picture. Looks like a photograph. Mind blowing stuff. 👌👌👌😊 — Walter White (@bcchristopher) April 21, 2022