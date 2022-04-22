scorecardresearch
‘This is unreal’: Chennai artist’s filter coffee painting blows away people’s mind

Chennai-based artist and photographer Vendakka took social media by a storm by sharing a painting of the humble filter coffee.

painting filter coffee, amazing painting viral, chennai girl filter coffee painting, optical illusion, viral images, indian expressThe attention to details in the digital painting left netizens impressed.

When it comes to puzzles and optical illusions, netizens are instantly hooked trying to unravel its mystery. However, it wasn’t an optical illusion that left all baffled online recently, instead, it was a mind-blowing painting that was too hard to believe that it wasn’t a photograph.

Chennai-based artist and photographer Vendakka took social media by storm by sharing a painting of the humble filter coffee. The picture showed piping hot coffee served in a small steel tumbler, inside the dabarah saucer in which it can be cooled, a signature utensil to serve the beverage.

It all looked very real, much like a photograph captured with a good camera until one zoomed in to take a closer look at the vernacular newspaper near the coffee. Even the scattered coffee beans on the wooden table resembled the real ones and did not look like they were painted.

As many were left in disbelief, with some wondering why a simple filter coffee photo was getting so much attention, the young artist shared a timelapse video to show how she achieved the remarkable painting.

With more than 48K likes on Twitter and thousands of comments, the tweet showing the digital painting created a huge buzz online. Many showered praises on the artist for her boundless talent and skills.

“If you look long enough you will see some froth bubbles burst. That’s how amazing and life-like this is,” commented one user. “Amazing!! I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?” wrote another.

