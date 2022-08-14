Watch: Workers hoist national flag on world’s highest arch bridge

August 14, 2022 6:38:45 pm
The ‘golden joint’ connecting the two halves of the Chenab bridge was finally completed Saturday. As per the authorities, the ‘golden joint’ (a name given by engineers working on the project) was an important step toward the completion of the ambitious Chenab bridge project.
The Ministry of Railways shared a video that encapsulated the celebrations that took place on the bridge after the ‘golden joint’ work was completed.
In the video, workers can be seen bursting crackers and waving the national flag on top of the bridge. The video tweeted by the railway ministry has gathered over three lakh views and more than 12,000 likes.
Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, "God bless the Team of Railway and other agencies who have made it possible. Congratulations to everyone. This is true #MakeInIndia in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."
Our national pride 🇮🇳 flying high at world’s highest Railway arch bridge, Chenab bridge, as the Golden Joint work is finished today.With this, deck of the bridge stands completed.#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/NWeU8MfT7M
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2022
Excellent job, it is milestone
Congratulation to all team members
— Sachin Kumar auhan (@Sachin01566319) August 14, 2022
An engineering marvel. Will be an example and cade study for future engineers to think of impossible solutions
— Rajesh Poddar (@rpoddar_99) August 13, 2022
Salute to all d members of d project ….from high authorities to ground level staff n helpers ….everyone 🇮🇳🇮🇳
— BIDISHA BETAL (@bidishabetal) August 13, 2022
God bless the Team of Railway and other agencies who have made it possible. Congratulations to everyone. This is true #MakeInIndia in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav
— मैं अनूप 🇮🇳 (@malubhai10) August 14, 2022
I wish to see this bridge in coming hollywood and bollywood movie part of action and romantic scene’s
— Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) August 14, 2022
Wow. This one is superb. Congratulations Engineers of country. 🌺🙋♂️👽
— Alien ✋ (@Alien__Musk) August 14, 2022
Proud moment.
This can be made as tourist destination as well.
Please make one station anf other amenities near it. It can surely create jobs for local people.
— Pankaj Sharma (@i_pankajshr) August 14, 2022
Hats off to everyone associated with this project…. All of them has created a history
— keshary (@anup_keshary) August 13, 2022
Another person remarked, "Proud moment. This can be made as tourist destination as well. Please make one station and other amenities near it. It can surely create jobs for local people."
With a height of 359 metres, the Chenab bridge is 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, making it the world’s highest arch bridge. It is built across a deep gorge of the Chenab river between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Appreciating the complex technology and laborious construction work employed to make the bridge, a Twitter user wrote, “An engineering marvel. Will be an example and case study for future engineers to think of impossible solutions.”
