Watch: Cheetah, vultures and lion fight over same catch

A video of a cheetah, vultures and a lion fighting over the same catch in South Africa is being widely shared on social media.

A video released by Kruger Sightings – a platform which releases videos from South Africa’s Kruger National Park, showed a cheetah, a group of vultures and a lion fight over an impala in the Sabi Sabi game reserve.

The video shows a cheetah devouring its impala kill while a group of vultures drop in. Despite the cheetah’s attempts to frighten away the birds, they keep gathering until they’re a large group. The overwhelmed cheetah runs away from its kill as the vultures close in, prompting a feeding frenzy among the birds.

However, as the birds are feasting a lion turns up and the vultures are forced to flee. The lion then runs off with what’s left of the impala.

Cheetah should learn the fact that darr ke age jeet hai. — Global Climate (@climateglobe) May 7, 2020

Strength mattered here. — Ankit (@Dilseindian1) May 7, 2020

Amazing capture. — Poonam Sharma (@PoonamSharma__) May 7, 2020

Wonderful. It is indeed this attitude that makes him the king of the Jungle. — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) May 7, 2020

Lion has more than the attitude I guess. 😉😁 — vipul (@vipul_kp) May 7, 2020

Nothing is absolute. Different msgs. It’s upto ppl what they want to perceive — Bharatiya (@Corona37348474) May 7, 2020

It is circumstances that decide. Speed matters for the cheetah, strength for the lion and team work for the hyenas. Hunting needs common sense rather than attitude. — The Desi Pundit द देसी पंडित 🚩 (@TheDesiPundit) May 7, 2020

Not attitude, but the brute physical power of the lion that frightened the vultures here. — Dinesh Bajaj (@DineshBajaj_) May 7, 2020

Winning is always the outcome of attitude not aptitude.. Good one sir — Shruti Sagarika (@Shruti1879) May 7, 2020

In the video’s description, the handle said that the video was shot by Brett Heasman, a ranger and guide from the Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge.

