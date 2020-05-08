Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Cheetah, vultures and lion fight over same catch

The video released by Kruger National Park in South Africa shows a cheetah, a group of vultures and a lion fight over an impala.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2020 5:05:04 pm
Cheetah, lion, vulture fight, wildlife video, Kruger national park, South Africa, Sabi Sabi game reserve, Trending news, Indian Express news According to the video description, the video was shot by Brett Heasman- a ranger and guide from Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge.

A video of a cheetah, vultures and a lion fighting over the same catch in South Africa is being widely shared on social media.

A video released by Kruger Sightings – a platform which releases videos from South Africa’s Kruger National Park, showed a cheetah, a group of vultures and a lion fight over an impala in the Sabi Sabi game reserve.

Watch the video here:

The video shows a cheetah devouring its impala kill while a group of vultures drop in. Despite the cheetah’s attempts to frighten away the birds, they keep gathering until they’re a large group. The overwhelmed cheetah runs away from its kill as the vultures close in, prompting a feeding frenzy among the birds.

However, as the birds are feasting a lion turns up and the vultures are forced to flee. The lion then runs off with what’s left of the impala.

Take a look at some of the comments on the video here:

In the video’s description, the handle said that the video was shot by Brett Heasman, a ranger and guide from the Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge.

