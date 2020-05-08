Watch: Cheetah, vultures and lion fight over same catch

A video of a cheetah, vultures and a lion fighting over the same catch in South Africa is being widely shared on social media.
A video released by Kruger Sightings – a platform which releases videos from South Africa’s Kruger National Park, showed a cheetah, a group of vultures and a lion fight over an impala in the Sabi Sabi game reserve.
Watch the video here:
The video shows a cheetah devouring its impala kill while a group of vultures drop in. Despite the cheetah’s attempts to frighten away the birds, they keep gathering until they’re a large group. The overwhelmed cheetah runs away from its kill as the vultures close in, prompting a feeding frenzy among the birds.
However, as the birds are feasting a lion turns up and the vultures are forced to flee. The lion then runs off with what’s left of the impala.
Take a look at some of the comments on the video here:
Cheetah should learn the fact that darr ke age jeet hai.
— Global Climate (@climateglobe) May 7, 2020
Strength mattered here.
— Ankit (@Dilseindian1) May 7, 2020
Amazing capture.
— Poonam Sharma (@PoonamSharma__) May 7, 2020
Wonderful. It is indeed this attitude that makes him the king of the Jungle.
— Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) May 7, 2020
Lion has more than the attitude I guess. 😉😁
— vipul (@vipul_kp) May 7, 2020
Nothing is absolute. Different msgs. It’s upto ppl what they want to perceive
— Bharatiya (@Corona37348474) May 7, 2020
It is circumstances that decide. Speed matters for the cheetah, strength for the lion and team work for the hyenas.
Hunting needs common sense rather than attitude.
— The Desi Pundit द देसी पंडित 🚩 (@TheDesiPundit) May 7, 2020
Not attitude, but the brute physical power of the lion that frightened the vultures here.
— Dinesh Bajaj (@DineshBajaj_) May 7, 2020
Winning is always the outcome of attitude not aptitude.. Good one sir
— Shruti Sagarika (@Shruti1879) May 7, 2020
In the video’s description, the handle said that the video was shot by Brett Heasman, a ranger and guide from the Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge.
