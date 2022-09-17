scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

IFS officer’s Twitter thread on what led to the extinction of cheetahs goes viral

The cheetah was officially declared extinct by the Indian government in 1952.

Prime minister Modi Cheetah, Cheetah Namibia India, Cheetah Reintroduction project, Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park, Cheetah extinction in India, Indian expressThe relocation of eight cheetah’s from Namibia to India is the first time in the world that a large carnivore will be relocated from one continent to another.

Seventy years after it was officially declared extinct, cheetahs are being reintroduced in India as part of the government’s Rs 90-crore Project Cheetah endeavour.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight African cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia into quarantine enclosures in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday, a Twitter thread explaining what led to the extinction of cheetahs in India is going viral.

ALSO READ |This stunning picture of a snow leopard has netizens in awe

While sharing archival footage that shows how cheetahs were domesticated in India, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, wrote, “Historical record suggests cheetah were in least conflict with humans. Rather they were domesticated and used by hunting parties widely. Even some used to call them ‘hunting leopards’. 2/n”

In further tweets, he explained how cheetahs, once widespread in India, were pushed to extinction by recreational hunting.

Paswan also shared an 1879 painting that shows cheetahs and lynxes being chained like pets on charpais (cots) in the middle of human settlements in Alwar, Rajasthan. Commenting on this thread, a Twitter user wrote, “Most of Indian wildlife was destroyed by British officers for their hunting pleasure, and Indian rulers abetted them too for their own show-off. Arrival of guns with Britishers expedited extinction of many Indian wild animals like cheetahs once found in abundance. 😑😔”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...Premium
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat donePremium
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done

Another person wrote, “Thank you for sharing Sir. We are paying the price now for the atrocities conducted in the past by upper strata of society on human and animal lives. Hope we still learn to live and respect all living being.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 12:15:24 pm
Next Story

Nepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing: Report

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement